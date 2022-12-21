This Electric Crossover Can Seat FOUR Shaqs, Will Turn Into a Mobile Theater on Demand

Remember the Aehra SUV that was unveiled two months ago by the Italian-American startup? Well, they have just dropped new pictures of it, releasing some interesting details too.
According to Aehra, their SUV, which is expected to launch in late 2025 in North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States, if everything goes to plan, can seat “four full-size NBA players” thanks to its 3-meter (10-foot) long wheelbase. This provides “class-leading occupant space,” and the cockpit can turn into a mobile theater, meeting room, or lounge, depending on the needs of its occupants.
The icing on the cake is a huge Human Machine Interface (HMI) screen that has the same width as the dashboard, which sits in a lower position to reveal critical information during driving. Here, Aehra mentions the speed, range, and HVAC, as well as the virtual side mirrors on the outer edges. When parked, the ginormous screen can be extended upwards. A secondary touchscreen was mounted in the middle of the dashboard and allows easier access to different functions, including the entertainment, navigation, and HVAC system.
A yoke-like steering wheel is another highlight, decorated by the company’s logo, with a small strip in the upper section that reveals additional information to the person sitting in front of it. The dashboard panel has hand-stitched leather wrapped around it, and the seats were made of recyclable carbon fiber composite and aluminum, and have a leather surface. Speaking of the seats, the Aehra SUV will support four- and five-seat configurations when it launches, and it will also have a completely flat floor. Those sitting at the rear can recline their seats, thus enjoying a more relaxed ride with “ultra-low noise levels.”
“A lot of what we have learnt from the aeronautic industry has shaped the Aehra SUV’s body styling and its class-leading aerodynamic efficiency, and that influence very much extends inside the cabin too,” said CEO Hazim Nada. “The exterior monobody architecture enables us to create a unique dashboard that positions the HMI screen in such a way that a traditional layout does not allow. The result is a real workstation or lounge experience for the front row passengers, with a similar setup to that which people have become accustomed to working with at the office or enjoying at home.”
Packing an electric drivetrain, the Aehra SUV will have a total driving range of over 497 miles (800 km), according to the initial estimates, a 165-mph (265-kph) top speed aided by the 737-804 hp (748-815 ps / 550-600 kW) produced, and it should start at $160,000-$180,000. The SUV will be joined by a Sedan, described as being “sophisticated,” which will be officially presented in April 2023.
