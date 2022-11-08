AEHRA Presents an SUV and Promises to Deliver It By 2025 – Can You Believe It?

If every car ever promised would have made it to the production lines, we would probably have run out of all raw materials on the planet. Joking aside, the automotive world has seen so many fabulous new cars that don’t exist it even created a word for them: vaporware, a classification that is only conclusive when the company gives up. AEHRA may escape that fate, but its presentation of its electric SUV did not help clear valid doubts about that.

9 photos