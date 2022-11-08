AEHRA Presents an SUV and Promises to Deliver It By 2025 – Can You Believe It?

If every car ever promised would have made it to the production lines, we would probably have run out of all raw materials on the planet. Joking aside, the automotive world has seen so many fabulous new cars that don’t exist it even created a word for them: vaporware, a classification that is only conclusive when the company gives up. AEHRA may escape that fate, but its presentation of its electric SUV did not help clear valid doubts about that.
The company does not have a name for its future product: it is simply SUV. In February 2023, it will present a sedan. By 2025, AEHRA should start delivering both unnamed vehicles. With such a deadline, it will probably take its time to find a fitting name for them. Right now, we would be happy just to understand what AEHRA means.
Is it an acronym? A made-up name? Something in an ancient language that means “dream,” “machine,” or anything similar? We have no idea. The company’s logo looks like something Metallica would sue in a hypothetical trademark dispute.
The SUV images AEHRA disclosed make it look like a rendering, so even the more realistic ones suggest it is just a lifelike drawing at this point. The front butterfly doors are called “elytra-like” by the company, while the rear ones are gullwing doors.
Whether it is a mockup or even a working prototype, the deal is that it is a striking vehicle designed by Filippo Perini, who worked with Walter de Silva at Alfa Romeo, joining Audi in 2003 and Lamborghini in 2004. AEHRA says it will have “ultra-advanced EV technology,” but it does not mention a single advanced characteristic it will present.
The startup describes the car as being “circa 5.1 meters” (200.8 inches) long, “circa 2 m” (78.7 in) wide, 1.64 m (64.6 in) tall, and has a 3 m (118.1 in) wheelbase. “Ultra-advanced, exceptionally light, highly sustainable composite materials” help it tip the scale below 2 metric tons (4,409 pounds), which is quite low for such a large electric vehicle.
AEHRA promises a range of more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) and a top speed of 265 kph (165 mph). The SUV would deliver something between 550 kW (738 hp) and 600 kW (805 hp). The car will have a price tag between $160,000 and $180,000, which is too low for a vehicle with limited production. The cheapest Lamborghini Urus costs around $220,000 in the U.S., and the Italian company sells thousands per year.
The startup states its headquarters are in Milan. However, Hazim Nada’s LinkedIn page states AEHRA was founded in Delaware in July 2020. The company’s CEO was born in the U.S. and raised in Italy. He is also the founder of Aero Gravity – “Europe’s largest vertical wind tunnel” – and Lord Energy.
The automotive industry is a capital-intensive and challenging environment, even for people that deal with it for decades, such as John DeLorean. Until AEHRA presents its production plans and delivers any vehicle – whatever it decides to name them – it is just a gorgeous promise. Wait for more before you get excited about its promises.
