Alpha Motor Corporation Used Baristas to Introduce Wolf Electric Truck Mockup

If you read our article about the vehicle Alpha Motor Corporation presented at the Petersen Automotive Museum, you know it is not a prototype but rather a mockup. In other words, it is a design study – probably made of clay – with no interior and incapable of moving on its own. If you watched the presentation video, you might have noticed the company presented two people: Joshua Boyt and Jay Lijewski. Would they be Alpha executives? Green Car Reports discovered they are baristas from Seattle who have already worked for Volvo at events such as the New York Auto Show.