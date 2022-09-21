AEHRA Teases Upcoming Fully Electric Premium SUV and It Looks Hella Crazy... In a Good Way

AEHRA is a new premium automotive and EV mobility brand, and their first order of business is to unveil a fully electric SUV model, as seen in these exclusive preview images. The real thing will break cover next month, which is also when we’ll learn its name.
As you can see from the teaser images, this SUV looks unlike any other people haulers on the market. Maybe there’s some Jaguar I-Pace in its stance, but that’s where the similarities end. The front fascia boasts a radical design, while the profile looks sleek and aerodynamic.
Then there are the doors, and we’re not even sure what to name them. The front doors seem to open in a “butterfly” fashion, like on a McLaren P1, while the rear doors open more vertically, like the “gull wing” setup on a Tesla Model X. As for the rear end, it’s probably the most conventional part of the vehicle, although it still looks quite dynamic.
“AEHRA was launched with a vision to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen,” said the company’s head of design, Filippo Perini. “AEHRA’s first SUV model seamlessly synthesizes the unmatched elegance of Italian design with the very best in global materials and engineering to deliver a shift-change across the entire customer journey.”
The Italian luxury EV startup will follow the SUV with the reveal of a four-door sedan model in February of next year, with deliveries for both vehicles expected to start sometime in 2025.
“The unveiling of the preview images of the first AEHRA model, just four months after the launch of the company, certifies that we remain firmly on track with our ambitious strategy to transform the EV mobility ecosystem with vehicles charged with emotional design and imbued with superior aerodynamic efficiency,” stated AEHRA CEO, Hazim Nada.
According to their business model, at least one of these new vehicles will be coming to North America, which is good news for fans of futuristic-looking cars.
Then there are the doors, and we’re not even sure what to name them. The front doors seem to open in a “butterfly” fashion, like on a McLaren P1, while the rear doors open more vertically, like the “gull wing” setup on a Tesla Model X. As for the rear end, it’s probably the most conventional part of the vehicle, although it still looks quite dynamic.
“AEHRA was launched with a vision to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen,” said the company’s head of design, Filippo Perini. “AEHRA’s first SUV model seamlessly synthesizes the unmatched elegance of Italian design with the very best in global materials and engineering to deliver a shift-change across the entire customer journey.”
The Italian luxury EV startup will follow the SUV with the reveal of a four-door sedan model in February of next year, with deliveries for both vehicles expected to start sometime in 2025.
“The unveiling of the preview images of the first AEHRA model, just four months after the launch of the company, certifies that we remain firmly on track with our ambitious strategy to transform the EV mobility ecosystem with vehicles charged with emotional design and imbued with superior aerodynamic efficiency,” stated AEHRA CEO, Hazim Nada.
According to their business model, at least one of these new vehicles will be coming to North America, which is good news for fans of futuristic-looking cars.