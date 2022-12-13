2025 Porsche Boxster EV Is Off to the Sound of the Spin Cycle in Cold-Weather Testing

Truth be told, that ‘spin cycle’ sound is pure assumption, as so far, we haven’t seen a single video showing the upcoming battery-electric Porsche 718 Boxster. However, no EV sounds good, no matter how much companies try to improve this aspect, so the German open-top sports model will probably struggle in this category, especially when compared to some of its agile predecessors.
Marking its fourth presence in front of the camera ever since testing began earlier this year, the Porsche Boxster EV (name obviously unconfirmed) has returned to the scoop arena once more with another prototype nabbed in the open, this time in Europe’s frozen north.
Visually, nothing appears to have changed, as it still has the same Mission R-inspired styling, and even though the body looks camouflage-free, it has lots of plastic cladding and black vinyl stickers keeping most of the design a secret until the grand unveiling. Mismatched wheels are still a thing, and so is that fake tailpipe incorporated in the middle of the diffuser.
We will be able to spot more design novelties as the testing phase advances, and Porsche starts rolling out additional prototypes, with far less camo wrapped around their bodies. For now, what you see is what you’ll eventually get, namely what should be an agile sports model, with battery-electric power, and an electrically-folding rag top that will help keep the weight in check and the center of gravity low.
If we were you, then we’d look for a single motor powering the lesser versions of the Boxster EV, which will get rear-wheel drive. Dual-motors, with a second unit mounted at the front for the inevitable e-AWD, will be limited to higher grades. Don’t expect any crazy outputs, because this is still a Boxster, and the Zuffenhausen brand doesn’t want it to cannibalize the next-gen 911, nor the current one for that matter, as it is rumored to premiere towards the end of next year.
Visually, nothing appears to have changed, as it still has the same Mission R-inspired styling, and even though the body looks camouflage-free, it has lots of plastic cladding and black vinyl stickers keeping most of the design a secret until the grand unveiling. Mismatched wheels are still a thing, and so is that fake tailpipe incorporated in the middle of the diffuser.
We will be able to spot more design novelties as the testing phase advances, and Porsche starts rolling out additional prototypes, with far less camo wrapped around their bodies. For now, what you see is what you’ll eventually get, namely what should be an agile sports model, with battery-electric power, and an electrically-folding rag top that will help keep the weight in check and the center of gravity low.
If we were you, then we’d look for a single motor powering the lesser versions of the Boxster EV, which will get rear-wheel drive. Dual-motors, with a second unit mounted at the front for the inevitable e-AWD, will be limited to higher grades. Don’t expect any crazy outputs, because this is still a Boxster, and the Zuffenhausen brand doesn’t want it to cannibalize the next-gen 911, nor the current one for that matter, as it is rumored to premiere towards the end of next year.