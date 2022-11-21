2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied With Mismatched Wheels

The Boxster, which takes its name from the boxer engine configuration and roadster body style, rolled out in 1996 with the 986 generation. Heavily inspired by the 550 Spyder that ran from 1953 through 1956, the Neunelfer’s entry-level sibling was redesigned back in 2004 with the 987.
The second-generation Boxster served as the basis for the Cayman, a three-door fastback coupe that features plenty of cargo space in spite of its diminutive proportions. Internally referred to as 981, the third-generation Boxster and Cayman started production in 2012. Through 2016, it was offered with a selection of six-cylinder boxers of the naturally-aspirated variety. But come 982, the Stuttgart-based automaker changed the recipe to force-fed boxers with two fewer cylinders. On the upside, the German brand eventually sweetened the deal with a 4.0L naturally-aspirated sixer derived from the 9A2EVO 3.0L twin-turbo engine of the 992-chassis 911.
Given the commercial success of the Taycan and the Euro 7 standard that’s going live in July 2025, does it come as a surprise the 983 will be offered exclusively with all-electric propulsion? Having made its spy photo debut earlier this month, the zero-emission Boxster has been spotted once again testing on public roads in Southern Europe where the weather is a bit milder at this time of the year. The mismatched wheels and centrally-located exhaust tip stand out like sore thumbs, but do bear in mind this is an early prototype of a sports car with Mission R-inspired styling motifs.
Revealed in September 2021 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Mission R features two electric motors. The all-wheel-drive setup cranks out 1,073 horsepower in qualifying mode. An 82-kWh battery will have to suffice versus the 93.4-kWh Performance Battery Plus in the four-door Taycan.
To be manufactured at the Zuffenhausen plant, the 983 is reportedly based on a unique platform developed specifically for two-door applications. And three-door applications if there’s a case to be made for the Cayman. Said platform is understood to borrow heavily from the forthcoming Premium Platform Electric co-developed with Audi. The all-electric Macan, which will be produced alongside the combustion-engined Macan, is confirmed to ride on the PPE. We also know that it features a 100-kWh battery pack, 603 horsepower, and more than 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) of torque.
This mystery platform could be shared with the next-generation Audi R8, and chances are that Lamborghini will want in on it as well. On an ending note, Porsche aims to reveal the 983 sometime in 2024 as a 2025 model.
