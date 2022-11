2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied With Mismatched Wheels

kWh

The second-generation Boxster served as the basis for the Cayman, a three-door fastback coupe that features plenty of cargo space in spite of its diminutive proportions. Internally referred to as 981, the third-generation Boxster and Cayman started production in 2012. Through 2016, it was offered with a selection of six-cylinder boxers of the naturally-aspirated variety. But come 982, the Stuttgart-based automaker changed the recipe to force-fed boxers with two fewer cylinders. On the upside, the German brand eventually sweetened the deal with a 4.0L naturally-aspirated sixer derived from the 9A2EVO 3.0L twin-turbo engine of the 992-chassis 911.Given the commercial success of the Taycan and the Euro 7 standard that’s going live in July 2025, does it come as a surprise the 983 will be offered exclusively with all-electric propulsion? Having made its spy photo debut earlier this month, the zero-emission Boxster has been spotted once again testing on public roads in Southern Europe where the weather is a bit milder at this time of the year. The mismatched wheels and centrally-located exhaust tip stand out like sore thumbs, but do bear in mind this is an early prototype of a sports car with Mission R-inspired styling motifs.Revealed in September 2021 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Mission R features two electric motors. The all-wheel-drive setup cranks out 1,073 horsepower in qualifying mode. An 82-battery will have to suffice versus the 93.4-kWh Performance Battery Plus in the four-door Taycan.To be manufactured at the Zuffenhausen plant, the 983 is reportedly based on a unique platform developed specifically for two-door applications. And three-door applications if there’s a case to be made for the Cayman. Said platform is understood to borrow heavily from the forthcoming Premium Platform Electric co-developed with Audi. The all-electric Macan , which will be produced alongside the combustion-engined Macan, is confirmed to ride on the PPE. We also know that it features a 100-kWh battery pack, 603 horsepower, and more than 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) of torque.This mystery platform could be shared with the next-generation Audi R8, and chances are that Lamborghini will want in on it as well. On an ending note, Porsche aims to reveal the 983 sometime in 2024 as a 2025 model.