Hairdressers Rejoice, the Next-Gen Porsche Boxster Hits the Road With Electric Power

It may have overcome the ‘hairdresser’s car’ status by getting more and more hot versions over the years, but the truth is that we cannot completely ignore the Porsche Boxster’s stature, especially now when it is about to enter a new era.
If you’re up to date with the latest things happening in the automotive industry, then you already know that the Porsche Boxster will go electric. Our vigilant spy photographers have already nabbed it in the open twice, and this is the third time that we laid eyes on it since public testing began.
At first glance, it doesn’t look that special, until you catch a glimpse of the Mission R Concept-inspired styling at the front and rear, which has influenced the design of the lighting units. It looks a bit more aerodynamic than its predecessors, and it should be, considering that it now hides a zero-emission powertrain beneath the skin, despite the exhaust tip at the back, which is fake.
Don’t let the black looks deceive you, because this prototype has lots of camouflage on the outside. For the next leg of the testing phase, it should drop some cladding, and we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw it with the trippy vinyl stickers wrapped around its body. The rag top isn’t going anywhere, even if it will be new, and that will help save weight compared to a solid foldable roof, and will also keep the center of gravity low for sporty driving dynamics.
The upcoming Boxster and Cayman family is expected to get single-motor variants with rear-wheel drive, and dual-motor versions with all-wheel drive. It has been reported that the battery pack will be mounted behind the seats, and in front of the rear axle, so in theory, that should count as a mid-engine layout. We will find out everything there is to know about it in two years, supposedly, as it is said to debut at the end of 2024, probably launching as a 2025 model.
