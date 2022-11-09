2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Makes Spy Debut With Mission R Styling and Fake Exhaust Tip

Porsche has already dipped its fingers into the electric game with the Taycan. The Macan is also going down the same route, and so are the Cayman and Boxster.
Spied in a premiere, the upcoming zero-emission Porsche Boxster has lots of clever camouflage meant to trick those looking at it into believing that it is another ICE-powered derivative. Here, we can definitely mention the central-mounted exhaust tip, which is obviously fake, and won’t make its way to the final production car.
Elsewhere, we can see some styling influences ‘borrowed’ from the Mission R Concept, such as the overall shape of the headlamps and the LED strip between the taillights at the opposite end. The rear three-quarter camouflage might hide some aero bits, inspired by the same show car, though that is pure assumption at this point.
Unlike the study’s all-wheel drive powertrain making over 1,000 horsepower, the upcoming electric Boxster and Cayman duo will be less powerful. You can expect base models to pack a single motor driving the rear wheels and the range-toppers to add a second motor at the front, thus turning them into all-wheel drive models. The battery pack will be positioned behind the seats, and in front of the rear axle, so in theory, they will technically have mid-engine layouts, Porsche claims.
Even if this prototype doesn’t look like an early tester, it is one, and the latest reports indicate that the final production version is some two years away. It is expected to premiere towards the end of 2024, and by the time it launches, it should be a 2025 model.
On a final and more positive note, if you’re not into EV sports cars that is, we will remind you that while the Boxster and Cayman are indeed going electric, the bigger and hotter 911 won’t, not yet anyway. Nonetheless, hybrid variants of the 911 have been spied testing several times now, and a zero-emission version seems like a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ at this point.
