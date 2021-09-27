2024 Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Look Wicked Smart With Mission R Concept Styling

I never got to drive the first-generation Porsche Boxster, but when the second-gen 987 Boxster and Cayman rolled off the assembly line, I found them to be some of the most agile and precise transportation instruments to ever come out of Germany. There was still something missing though, and for the longest time I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.
Eventually it became clear that unlike their big brother, the 911, neither the Boxster nor the Cayman looked particularly imposing. Quite the opposite, actually, especially the Boxster with that plain rear end. As time passed, the visuals improved, starting with the 981-generation, before the current 982 cars arrived on the scene back in 2016, wearing a fresh new moniker.
However, while both the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman are delightful to look at when specified appropriately, if Porsche doesn’t take things to a whole new level with the fifth-generation cars, I for one will be very disappointed – especially after seen the stunning Mission R concept unveiled at IAA Mobility in Munich earlier this month.
The Mission R boasts Porsche’s brand-new design language, the same one used on the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo, albeit more condensed to fit a body type that’s inherently more dynamic-looking.
Now, this might be wishful thinking, but it makes perfect sense for the Stuttgart-based brand to use the design of the Mission R on the next-generation 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, as portrayed here courtesy of Bernhard Reichel.
Right off the bat, both renderings look genuinely futuristic, straight out of a sci-fi movie. That’s actually fitting once you consider all these reports that peg the two models as possibly going full electric come 2024 (that’s 2024 model year, meaning a 2023 debut).
We're also pretty sure that the next-gen Boxster will retain its canvas soft-top roof, with both models set to rock a highly modernized interior design with Porsche’s latest user interface.
Visually though, if Porsche’s next-gen 718 models end up resembling these renderings, good luck finding something similarly priced that goes as hard and looks as good.
However, while both the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman are delightful to look at when specified appropriately, if Porsche doesn’t take things to a whole new level with the fifth-generation cars, I for one will be very disappointed – especially after seen the stunning Mission R concept unveiled at IAA Mobility in Munich earlier this month.
The Mission R boasts Porsche’s brand-new design language, the same one used on the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo, albeit more condensed to fit a body type that’s inherently more dynamic-looking.
Now, this might be wishful thinking, but it makes perfect sense for the Stuttgart-based brand to use the design of the Mission R on the next-generation 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, as portrayed here courtesy of Bernhard Reichel.
Right off the bat, both renderings look genuinely futuristic, straight out of a sci-fi movie. That’s actually fitting once you consider all these reports that peg the two models as possibly going full electric come 2024 (that’s 2024 model year, meaning a 2023 debut).
We're also pretty sure that the next-gen Boxster will retain its canvas soft-top roof, with both models set to rock a highly modernized interior design with Porsche’s latest user interface.
Visually though, if Porsche’s next-gen 718 models end up resembling these renderings, good luck finding something similarly priced that goes as hard and looks as good.