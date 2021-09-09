Porsche Mission R EV Concept Unofficially Turns Into Next Cayman, Still With ICE

After a very hard 2020, late this year automotive shows have (tried) a return to their former glory. Automakers naturally chipped in and the IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany turned out fine and spectacular.
With help from iconic brands such as Porsche, who for example brought forth its future vision for sustainable motorsport. The Germans presented the cool Mission R concept racer, a prototype that is not just about the looks and speed, but also about that nagging charging time.
So, it touts an 800 kW (1,073 hp) powertrain with an 80-kWh battery that can be recharged back to 80% SoC (state-of-charge) within a mere 15 minutes. It does so with a few tricks. There’s a 900V system, direct oil cooling, as well as a monstrous 340 kWh charging speed. The performance is also there, with a 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time of fewer than 2.5 seconds and a top speed of at least 300 kph (186 mph).
Naturally, Mission R has motorsport in its sights. That “R” clearly stands for race. But the subtleties from the press release also hint that we are possibly glimpsing the design of the upcoming new-generation Cayman and Boxster siblings from under the track livery. So, it’s no wonder that pixel masters have taken notice and acted upon the idea.
Interestingly, the visual artist behind the j.b.cars account on social media is a bit less adventurous than even Porsche itself. So, instead of imagining the unofficial take on the next Cayman with a fully electric powertrain, he resolved the range anxiety issues and the long charging waits with a double stroke of the CGI brush. Which led to the road car version of the Porsche Mission R sport a couple of beefy exhaust system outlets in the rear.
Unfortunately, this is also the only take on the possible future of the Cayman series. No side view, no front look, not to mention a cockpit glimpse. Well, you really can’t have everything, but would it have been so hard for the CGI creator to give us a hint towards the powertrain? Yes, it has an ICE vibe to it – but are we dealing with a traditional setup, or can we at least hope for something of the HEV/PHEV variety?
