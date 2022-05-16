Porsche Unveils Electric Race Car Prototype, Meet the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance

Porsche has begun testing the technology components of the Mission R on new versions of existing models. One of the first test beds for the idea is the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, which is an electric racing car meant to assess the capabilities of the drivetrain in racing conditions. Its first official outing was a success.
Just like the Mission R, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is an all-electric, all-wheel-drive racing car. Its chassis has been borrowed from the GT4 Clubsport variant of the Porsche 718 Cayman. Other components were also carried over from the existing race car.
Its battery, along with the electric motors, comes from the IAA conceptual study, which means a maximum output of 735 kW (1,000 metric horsepower).
While many components did come from the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, it is worth noting that the prototype came with 6,000 parts that were built from scratch. For example, the body was made from natural fiber composite materials, instead of synthetic ones. The body is 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) wider than the existing race car, which means that the body panels from the EV would not match the ICE model.
In racing conditions, the vehicle provides 612 metric horsepower for 30 minutes, which is the length of a Carrera Cup race, as a reference. The 450 kW of power is enough to put the car on par with the performance of the current 911 GT3 Cup of the 992 generation, albeit, if it is in the right hands. In other words, it cannot do any magic without enough talent behind the wheel.
The vehicle has a Permanently Excited Synchronous Machine (PESM) motor on the front and the rear axles. The peak output of both motors adds up to 800 kW, which is about 1,088 metric horsepower. The motors are oil-cooled, while the battery pack is also cooled, and this gets the temperatures in check for the entire duration of the race.
While the Porsche Taycan production car works on an 800V technology, the electric racing car prototype deployed 900-volt battery tech. The latter managed to be able to jump from a five percent to an 80 percent State of Charge in just 15 minutes using a high-powered charger.
After the first test in the field, Porsche representatives are happy with the way that the electric racing car operates. Moreover, they have expressed their desire to have a one-make cup with electric cars as an addition to their existing customer programs.
As Matthias Scholz, Porsche's GT racing vehicle project manager, has noted, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance has demonstrated that the company's vision in the direction of sustainable motor racing already works impressively on the track.
Porsche will showcase this prototype again at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will take place starting June 23, 2022. It will also be shown on August 20, 2022, at the Porsche factory in Leipzig, which has a track where it will be let loose. Later, Porsche will exhibit this racing car in the U.S. and in the Asia-Pacific region by mid-2024.
