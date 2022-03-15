2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Harmonized Racer, Celebration of Natural Aspiration Goodness

Porsche has been building winners ever since they started making cars in 1948. The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is a perfect example of their motorsports ingenuity. An automotive statement reminding the world that a race weapon doesn’t necessarily need higher horsepower.
The GT3 is a track-focused racer that falls under the 911 family of Porsches. With time ticking for gas-powered racers, the German automaker had to call it into action for the 992 generation.
There’s a reason this visceral 911 comes with a starting price of $160,000 in the U.S. It’s unlike any other 911 ever produced. It is also the first of its kind, with a double-wishbone and an obnoxious new rear wing unconventionally placed on top. Porsche calls it the swan neck wing, an ingenious design to create more downforce by having a larger surface area at the back.
Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie showcased this spectacular new release from Porsche in Gulf Blue (a $5,000 option). It’s a complete redesign from the front fascia to the centered exhaust and wind tunneled panels. The new 911 GT3 has every conceivable enhancement option from headlight highlights, aero, and interior trimming if you are looking for exclusivity.
Under the hood, this track hog comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine making 502 HP while revving to 9,000 rpm. It will do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 sounds intimidating. It doesn’t get any quieter once you activate sports or track mode. Every GT3 owner prays for longer tunnels. The exhaust notes are addictive the deeper your foot edges on the throttle - it’s a riveting experience.
They say you are never really comfortable behind the wheel unless you drive a 911. In a GT3, your confidence level is a notch higher than any other acclaimed track car including the 718 Cayman GT4, BMW M2 Competition or Nissan GT-R.
The throttle, brakes, handling, and steering respond positively to every touch.
