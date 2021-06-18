Manual Porsche 911 GT3 Deemed Too Loud in California, You Can't Buy it

5 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Drag Races Tuned AMG G 63, Someone Gets Blown Away

As a brief reminder, the It may seem like an April Fools' Day joke, but I assure it is not. The 2022 911 GT3 fitted with the manual gearbox has been deemed too loud by the state of California. According to Car and Driver , the manual-equipped GT3 failed the SAE J1470 test by exceeding vehicle noise limits in the state's Code of Regulations. The PDK version, on the other hand, is within Californian noise limits.Apparently the procedure requires the manual 911 GT3 to run closer to its redline in third gear and that's the point where the naturally aspirated flat-six become too loud for Californian roads. The automatic version passed the test because the same procedure prohibits full-throttle acceleration.The folks over at Road & Track took a closer look at the matter and discovered a couple more issues. First, it seems that the SAE J1470 testing method is a bit outdated, having been outlined in 1984. And while it has been updated in 2020 by the Society of Automotive Engineers, the newer SAE J2805 standard is not used in California just yet, where vehicle testing is performed by the California Highway Patrol.Second, it seems that Porsche had information that the Highway Patrol has been planning to update its regulations to include the new SAE procedure, but it has yet to happed by the time the 911 GT3 was introduced. The German carmaker is looking for a solution to make the manual 911 GT3 and Touring eligible in California again, but for the time being it "can't guarantee the sale" of these cars.The situation is ridiculous to say the least. Not only the manual and automatic 911 GT3 share the same engine and exhaust system, but they actually make the same amount of noise under normal driving circumstances. But both Porsche and its customers have to wait for a solution that will put the manual gearbox back on offer.In the meantime, those in California who ordered the 2022 911 GT3 with the manual transmission will be contacted by dealers and be given the opportunity to opt for the standard PDK dual-clutch automatic instead.As a brief reminder, the 992-generation GT3 comes with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 503 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque. The sports car retails from $161,100 and is available as we speak. The recently unveiled, wingless GT3 Touring will become available in early 2022 with an identical sticker.