Mint Green 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Badass Paint To Sample Spec

While Porsche has lifted the covers off the 992 911 GTS earlier this week, many enthusiasts focus on another recent derivative, namely the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. And we're now inviting you to feast your eyes on a GT3 spec that plays to the tune of a historic Porsche color.
The Mint Green finish of this naturally aspirated toy has been out there for three decades, as it made its debut on the 964 iteration of the Neunelfer (the 1991 model year).
It is part of the Paint To Sample (PTS) range the German carmaker offers for the GT3, being one of the pre-approved shades—you can always ask the company to bring almost any color you desire, even if, say, it's borrowed from Ferrari. Mind you, such a move will impact the cost and the time frame of the operation.
And, unlike in the past, when customers had to wait for a certain window, PTS colors are offered from the start of the GT3 production.
This specification is not for the introverts, and we're not just saying that because of the black finish of the stone guards and the staggered wheels (20-inch units up front and 21-inch toys at the back). As such, if you take a peek through the spokes, you'll notice the yellow calipers of the PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes.
The vehicle seems to have been photographed at Porsche's headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany (lens tip to Linus, a.k.a. bent.light for these shots).
And while there's a single cabin image in the Instagram post below, we can still notice a few options, such as the full bucket seats, the roll cage included in the Clubsport Package, the Sport Chrono Package, and the manual tranny.
Returning to the point made in the intro, the recent arrival of the majestic Touring Package isn't the only reason why the GT3 has constantly been in the spotlights.
For one, Porsche initially announced that it wouldn't sell the six-speed manual on GT3s destined for California, due to noise-related law. However, it returned to the matter a few days ago, letting us know the legal matter had been sorted out, so nobody is forced to go with the otherwise brilliant eight-speed PDK.
It is part of the Paint To Sample (PTS) range the German carmaker offers for the GT3, being one of the pre-approved shades—you can always ask the company to bring almost any color you desire, even if, say, it's borrowed from Ferrari. Mind you, such a move will impact the cost and the time frame of the operation.
And, unlike in the past, when customers had to wait for a certain window, PTS colors are offered from the start of the GT3 production.
This specification is not for the introverts, and we're not just saying that because of the black finish of the stone guards and the staggered wheels (20-inch units up front and 21-inch toys at the back). As such, if you take a peek through the spokes, you'll notice the yellow calipers of the PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes.
The vehicle seems to have been photographed at Porsche's headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany (lens tip to Linus, a.k.a. bent.light for these shots).
And while there's a single cabin image in the Instagram post below, we can still notice a few options, such as the full bucket seats, the roll cage included in the Clubsport Package, the Sport Chrono Package, and the manual tranny.
Returning to the point made in the intro, the recent arrival of the majestic Touring Package isn't the only reason why the GT3 has constantly been in the spotlights.
For one, Porsche initially announced that it wouldn't sell the six-speed manual on GT3s destined for California, due to noise-related law. However, it returned to the matter a few days ago, letting us know the legal matter had been sorted out, so nobody is forced to go with the otherwise brilliant eight-speed PDK.