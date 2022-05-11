2024 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Has a Cayman GT4 RS Whiff

There you have it, folks, after the mighty Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS premiered late last year, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Stuttgart auto marque is now working on what appears to be a more hardcore variant of the 718 Boxster Spyder.
Presumably dubbed the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS, it has been spied tackling the Nurburgring, and the roads around it recently, flaunting several visual updates, in addition to the mechanical enhancements that will set it apart from the regular Spyder.
For one, it has two intakes on each side, behind the roof, otherwise modified, presumably to lose weight, which would lower the car’s center of gravity, improving its handling. Other upgrades include the center-locking wheels and visible brakes that are beefier.
Since it will sit at the top of the 718 Boxster range, it should be safe to assume that it will borrow some of the magical features of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. One of them will obviously be the engine, namely a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. It produces 493 hp (500 ps / 368 kW) and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque, being mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission that delivers the thrust to the rear wheels. The sports coupe needs 3.2 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, and can keep pushing up to 196 mph (315 kph).
Nonetheless, it is worth noting that, despite the obvious firepower, the 718 Boxster Spyder RS lacks some of the aero upgrades of its fixed-roof sibling. Things such as the big rear wing, specific ducts, and vents are missing altogether. Still, the scooped car is nothing more than a prototype, so Porsche might end up giving it these enhancements later on. Either that or they will market it as a less extreme variant of the Cayman GT4 RS, with an open-top view of the sky above.
No one knows when it will premiere, but our money would be on a 2023 unveiling, which would make it a 2024 model by the time it arrives stateside.
