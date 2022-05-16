Toni Braxton Turns Her Glam On in Her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

Toni Braxton reminded everyone that she’s as glamorous as always in her new Instagram reel. The singer and actress shared a short video of her, full glam on, from the backseat of her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
The entire Braxton family has been in the industry for decades. And Toni Braxton knows exactly how to warm or “unbreak our hearts” with her posts on social media.
In her latest post, the 54-year-old singer and actress wows from the backseat of her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. She shows up wearing a black top with a white duster cardigan on top and has her hair down, as she puts on a pair of black sunglasses and flips her long hair back. She captioned the short video: “Aint Nothing To It...”
The “Breathe Again” singer doesn’t usually flex her wealth on social media, but the new post is as close as it comes to that. And the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is perfect for it. You get all the luxury, comfort, and exclusivity that comes with a Maybach, but also quite a performance.
The SUV is put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends resources to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (500 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system brings in another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily based on the driving situation.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is also fast, with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Her model comes with a black-on-black color scheme, and one could understand why Toni Braxton would choose this SUV for an easy flex since the two couldn’t make a better team.
In her latest post, the 54-year-old singer and actress wows from the backseat of her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. She shows up wearing a black top with a white duster cardigan on top and has her hair down, as she puts on a pair of black sunglasses and flips her long hair back. She captioned the short video: “Aint Nothing To It...”
The “Breathe Again” singer doesn’t usually flex her wealth on social media, but the new post is as close as it comes to that. And the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is perfect for it. You get all the luxury, comfort, and exclusivity that comes with a Maybach, but also quite a performance.
The SUV is put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends resources to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (500 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system brings in another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily based on the driving situation.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is also fast, with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Her model comes with a black-on-black color scheme, and one could understand why Toni Braxton would choose this SUV for an easy flex since the two couldn’t make a better team.