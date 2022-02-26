Is the Entry-Level Manual RWD BMW M4 Coupe Worth Your Hard-Earned Money?

This was the trim level put to the test on video down below, in Boston, Massachusetts, and in case you forgot, it is actually the base variant of the premium compact sports coupe.
Simply named the BMW M4 Coupe, it still has a straight-six gasoline engine, albeit with less power compared to the Competition versions. The 3.0-liter power unit is good for 473 hp, directed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
There is no extra M trickery here, and one thing that you cannot order with the stick shift is the xDrive all-wheel drive system, as that one comes solely with the dual-clutch eight-speed auto. However, the looks are about the same, and you still get stuff such as the big quad exhaust pipes, dedicated M wheels, and the specific grille, which is too big in case you forgot.
Open the door, and you will see front sports seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests. It can sit two adults on the rear bench, in relative comfort, with decent head- and legroom, though if you decide to take them on a long journey, you might not be friends anymore by the time you reach the destination. Black leather upholstery, head-up display, infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and many others were equipped to the one put to the test here, so no one can complain that it doesn’t feature enough gizmos.
M4 Coupe starts at $72,000, excluding destination. For $500 more, you could get a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman S, though you’ll have to live with less oomph, as it ‘only’ has 350 hp, and can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 4.4 seconds, three-tenths of a second slower than the said Bimmer. The entry-level 911 is almost out of reach, at $101,200, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, identical to the 414 hp 718 Cayman GT4.
The mid-spec variant of the car, the M4 Competition Coupe, which comes with 503 hp from the same engine, can deal with the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.8 seconds. This one carries an MSRP of 74,900.
However, if you live in a cold weather environment, where winter is actually winter, then you could also get it with an M-tuned all-wheel drive system too, similar to the one in the bigger M5. The M4 Competition xDrive Coupe boasts an identical output to the mid-range version, and due to the AWD feature, it is 0.4 seconds faster to 60 mph, completing the sprint in a previous-gen supercar rivaling 3.4 seconds. Pricing for the range-topper kicks off at a $79,000, and besides the extra oomph compared to the base one, and the xDrive system, you’ll also get additional gear.
Overall, it appears that the M4 Coupe is a well-sorted package, and a proper driver's car, capable of giving its occupants a few adrenalin shots. But should you actually get it, or go for the xDrive Competition model instead, which is a more weather-proof machine? Better yet, if you were in the market for such a ride, would you stick to the most affordable new-gen M4 on sale today? The video that follows could help you make up your mind, so you’d better take a break and open a bag of chips, as it is over 18 minutes long.
