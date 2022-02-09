BMW M4 Coupe's Hips Don't Lie, Rendering Fights Fire With Fire

In the wake of the upcoming 7 Series and facelifted X7, the grille design of BMW’s new-gen M3 and M4 doesn’t seem that controversial anymore. Some people have learned to live with it, whereas others have turned to the aftermarket world for a new bumper, complete with smaller kidneys.
However, if the looks have started growing on you, then perhaps you’d want yours with extra toppings, like the one sketched by musartwork and shared on social media a few hours ago.
If you think of it as fighting fire with fire, it makes more sense, and you’ll probably want to see more of it if you’re into crazy builds. That’s because it boasts a widebody design, with swollen fenders on all four corners. The smoked front and rear lighting units are part of the digital makeover, and so is that flashy satin purple finish.
To make sure that the new-gen BMW M4 Coupe stands out even more, it has had its pixels further manipulated, so it sits lower than the stock premium compact sports coupe, and rides on a pair of concave wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, finished in black, and hugged by stickier tires. Even though we’re not exactly fans of the project, we’d top it off with a healthy power boost that would allow it to roam free with blue-blooded models.
This would mean in excess of the 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque produced by the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six in the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, which can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in around 3.5 seconds, and all the way up to 180 mph (290 kph). The entry-level variant is more tamed, with 473 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) on tap, and is approximately half a second slower to 60 mph.
