Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Is Driver's Opium With the Heart of a 911 GT3

When Porsche was developing the GT4 RS, they were looking for a compromise between an agile track weapon and a capable driver’s car. What came out of their assembly line was a track hero and an entertainer. In their own words, “this car is like a live concert on four wheels.” You wouldn’t understand that statement unless you got at the back of its wheel.
To produce perhaps the best track and driver’s car globally, Porsche had to perform a heart transplant. Installing the mighty 4.0-liter flat-six from the 911 GT3 into a mid-engine platform to develop the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
When building the GT4 RS, Porsche didn’t take the clinical approach used in the GT3. It is not the type of car designed to impress on paper, break records or achieve certain milestones. The automaker had one vision in mind - driving pleasure.
That doesn’t mean that the 2022 Porsche GT4 RS doesn’t push out impressive numbers. If anything, it packs the same 4.0-liter flat-six from the 911 GT3 (turned 180 degrees).
It makes a whopping 493 HP and 449 Nm of torque at 6,250 RPM. You don’t get a manual tranny on this baby, but a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in a mid-engine package.
It will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4-seconds and complete a quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds with a top speed of 195 mph (314 kph). Perhaps the most impressive bit is it has a Nürburgring laptime of 7 minutes, 4.5 seconds - a massive 23 seconds faster than the standard GT4.
Jack Rix of Top Gear discovered one thing driving the GT4 RS, since it’s a naturally aspirated racer, the rewards come in the top-end. To enjoy these rewards you need to press your foot in longer.
Porsche swapped out the rear side windows on this car for air ducts. And with the engine sitting right behind the driver seat, the sensory effect from the powerplant hits differently.
It’s an orchestra of hisses, engine screams, rumbles, and everything else that puts the driver in the perfect position to experience outstanding performance - firsthand.
