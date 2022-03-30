Slow Porsche Driver Refuses to Move, Is Probably Close to Asking to Speak to the Manager

Yep, that’s an angry Toyota GR Yaris chasing a scared Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 at the Nurburgring, in the Bridge-to-Gantry configuration of the racetrack.
This is the plot of the video embedded at the bottom of the page, which was shot from inside the rally-bred hot hatch, whose driver showed better skills in attacking the apexes than the person sitting behind the wheel of the German sports car.
Out of spite probably, the driver of the 718 Cayman GT4 refused to make room for the GR Yaris, despite being much slower through the curves. The only times that he seemed willing to move to the side of the track was on long straights, knowing that the supermini hot hatch isn’t powerful enough to perform the maneuver.
The cat and mouse game continued until the hypothetical checkered flag got waved, and all cars came to a stop. If anything, it proved again that money doesn’t buy skill nor respect, and that it is common sense to let faster drivers overtake you, no matter what they’re driving.
In terms of power, there is a visible gap between the 718 Cayman GT4 and GR Yaris. The former uses a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, capable of pumping out 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. The rear-wheel drive model brags about doing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and it can keep pushing all the way up to 189 mph (304 kph).
Being 1.1 seconds slower to 62 mph than its ad-hoc rival, the AWD Toyota packs a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. In the European configuration, it develops 257 hp (261 ps / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm), and flat-out, the car can do 143 mph (230 kph). The Japanese variant is a bit punchier, at 268 hp (272 ps / 200 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).
