Lincoln Star Concept Has Moved to the Testing Phase, It Will Start Production Soon

Lincoln wants to have three electric vehicles in production by 2026, with the fourth coming one year later. Surprisingly, the first one coming to market seems to be the production version of the Star concept introduced in spring.
Ford is on a roll with electrification, having already tasted success with the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. In the future, the Blue Oval is preparing to expand the Mustang Mach-E range with a second model and will also bring the S750 Mustang as an electric vehicle. Long before that, though, Ford will focus on moving ahead with electrification plans for its luxury brand Lincoln, and 2024 might be the year to jumpstart the electric revolution.
We already saw a Lincoln electric prototype undergoing testing in the summer as a Mustang Mach-E mule. New information reveals that the prototype was, in fact, based on the Lincoln Star concept. Interestingly, Lincoln North America Director Michael Sprague said at NAIAS that the Star concept previews a not-so-distant production model, as well as Lincoln’s future design language.
According to Ford Authority sources, the Lincoln Star has already moved past the mule phase and is currently being tested as a standalone prototype. The Star is riding on Ford’s GE2 platform, which will also underpin the second-generation Mustang Mach-E, due in 2026. We don’t know how the production vehicle will be named, but Ford has trademarked the Star nameplate in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Our own sources say that the only Lincoln vehicle planned on the GE2 platform is the Aviator eGT BEV. The mid-size SUV will be built alongside the Ford Explorer BEV at Ford’s Oakville Assembly plant in Canada starting in December 2024. We’re not sure whether the Aviator eGT BEV and the future Lincoln Star production model are the same, but we’ll find out soon enough, thanks to our relentless spy photographers. One thing is certain: Lincoln’s future models will look a lot like the Star concept.
