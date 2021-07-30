New Lincoln EV Spied Flaunting 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Body Panels

Lincoln has recently announced that it’s electrifying its entire lineup by 2030, and the first step in this regard is the camouflaged test mule pictured in the photo gallery. As you can tell from the Mustang Mach-E bodywork, the automaker’s first battery-electric vehicle is a crossover.
It’s a very different affair from the BEV that Lincoln originally intended to debut in 2022, that’s for sure! As a brief refresher, the skateboard platform of the Rivian R1T workhorse and R1S utility vehicle was preferred before the virus that shall not be named made a mess of the automotive industry.
Pictured testing in the United States of America, the prototype differs in a few notable ways from the Mustang Mach-E. The biggest difference is the number of lug nuts per wheel, namely six like a pickup truck. The positions and dimensions of the front and rear brake calipers, however, are similar.
The Mark-E or whatever Lincoln is going to call this CUV will take inspiration from the Zephyr Reflection Concept as far as exterior styling is concerned. I can already imagine the full-width front signature lighting of the Auto Shanghai 2021 concept on it, and that design is certain to make it into production based on a teaser pic that Lincoln published a month ago.
There is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification, but it remains to be seen if the newcomer will share the GE1 platform with the Mustang Mach-E. Lest we forget, the Ford Motor Company is rolling out the GE2 unibody platform in 2023 for the 2024 model year and the TE1 truck architecture in 2025 for the 2026 model year.
Come what may, the yet-to-be-named crossover promises to make a dent in Tesla’s dominance of the EV segment. If the luxury-oriented automaker can make a case for the same powertrain as the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, then the Mark-E is certain to steal customers away from the Model Y Performance and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.
