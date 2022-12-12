Fresh McLaren and Skunk Works Partnership Will Mix the Worlds of Aviation and Automotive

McLaren, the renowned supercar and hypercar manufacturer, has announced a collaboration with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to explore futuristic design methods.
Skunk Works is the pseudonym for Lockheed Martin's Advanced Development Programs (ADP). They're the minds behind the U-2, SR-72 Blackbird, and other classified aircraft programs.
The new Skunk Works design system was created for the world of aviation, but the partnership will focus on bringing it into the automotive design world. It uses high-speed systems, which are more accurate and quicker than conventional design methods.
Engineers and scientists from both parties will work together to discover a way to use state-of-the-art technology in the commercial automotive design world.
McLaren Automotive's Chief Technical Officer, Darren Goddard, said, "McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars. Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit. We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term."
Mclaren and Skunk Works displayed their latest project at the latter company's HQ in the California High Desert, United States. The hybrid McLaren Artura sits beside the imposing Darkstar hypersonic concept aircraft, and they perfectly complement each other. The latter starred in the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick.
The Artura is the brand's first-ever series-production HPH, which stands for High-Performance Hybrid supercar. It is built on Mclaren's Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), specially designed for HPH powertrains. The vehicle boasts a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with an e-motor, which outputs 671 hp (500 kW or 680 ps) and 720 Nm (531 ft-lbs.) of torque.
The design of high-performance cars already resembles the design of aircraft; it'll be interesting to see how an organization with first-class experience will influence the results.
The new Skunk Works design system was created for the world of aviation, but the partnership will focus on bringing it into the automotive design world. It uses high-speed systems, which are more accurate and quicker than conventional design methods.
Engineers and scientists from both parties will work together to discover a way to use state-of-the-art technology in the commercial automotive design world.
McLaren Automotive's Chief Technical Officer, Darren Goddard, said, "McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars. Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit. We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term."
Mclaren and Skunk Works displayed their latest project at the latter company's HQ in the California High Desert, United States. The hybrid McLaren Artura sits beside the imposing Darkstar hypersonic concept aircraft, and they perfectly complement each other. The latter starred in the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick.
The Artura is the brand's first-ever series-production HPH, which stands for High-Performance Hybrid supercar. It is built on Mclaren's Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), specially designed for HPH powertrains. The vehicle boasts a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with an e-motor, which outputs 671 hp (500 kW or 680 ps) and 720 Nm (531 ft-lbs.) of torque.
The design of high-performance cars already resembles the design of aircraft; it'll be interesting to see how an organization with first-class experience will influence the results.