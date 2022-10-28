Surly's Compact, Versatile Skid Loader Cargo Hauler Feels Like a Regular E-Bike

Compact enough to fit wherever traditional cargo bikes don’t but offering the utility of a long-tail bicycle, Surly’s Skid Loader makes for a great cargo electric bike made to help you replace your car as much as possible.
The Minnesota-based bike manufacturer just launched the Skid Loader e-bike as a versatile two-wheeler suitable for anything from hauling your potatoes on the rear rack to commuting or simply delivering joyful rides just for the fun of it.
Available in a Bathwater Gray color, the Skid Loader has a Surly Chromoly Steel frame and is equipped with 27.5” x 2.5” wheels with tubeless-ready tires. You can get it in three sizes, with the medium version featuring a 1,190 mm (46.8 in) wheelbase, which makes the Skid Loader look and feel more like a regular bike rather than a long-tail.
The cargo e-bike offers a maximum payload capacity of 400 lb (181 kg) with the rider included. The dedicated rear rack alone can haul up to 100 lb (45 kg) of potatoes, as boasted by the manufacturer.
As sturdy and reliable as the Skid Loader looks, it also has a clean, stylish design. The fact that its cables are internally routed for the brakes, shifter, lights, and dropper post, contributes a whole lot to the overall aesthetics of the bike. And yes, you read that correctly, the e-bike comes with a dropper seat post, which is indeed a key selling point.
On to the electric drive of the cargo bike, the Class 1 Skid Loader packs a 600W Bosch Performance Cargo mid-drive unit with 85 Nm of torque. It offers a maximum assist speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The bike comes with four ride-assist levels: Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo.
A 500Wh battery offers ranges between 15 and 50 miles (24 and 80 km) per charge, with the charging time varying from 2 to 7.5 hours. The Skid Loader can run two batteries, so that range can easily be increased.
Surly’s capable Skid Loader cargo e-bike is available to order but it’s not exactly on the budget-friendly side, setting you back $4,800.
