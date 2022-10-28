Surly's Compact, Versatile Skid Loader Cargo Hauler Feels Like a Regular E-Bike

More on this:

1 Vello Sub Is a Family Van on Two Wheels, Claims To Be the World's Lightest Cargo E-Bike

2 Babboe Curve-E Is an Electric Cargo Bike That Aims to Revolutionize the School Run

3 Blix Launches the Moto-Inspired Dubbel Utility E-Bike, Its Most Versatile Two-Wheeler Yet

4 Sturdy, Finnish-Made Ouca Cargo Bike Is Build to Carry Everything From Parcels to Children

5 Austrian-Made Woom Now Cargo Bike Is a Cleverly Designed Two-Wheeler for Kids on the Go