Blix Launches the Moto-Inspired Dubbel Utility E-Bike, Its Most Versatile Two-Wheeler Yet

Santa Cruz-based bike manufacturer, Blix, recently added a new model to its lineup. The Dubbel is advertised as a compact, moto-inspired utility e-bike, and the company's most versatile two-wheeler yet.
The Dubbel is not the only utility e-bike in the company’s lineup. In fact, just last month, I covered its Packa Genie, a sturdy vehicle with a generous cargo capacity of 200 lb (90 kg) and a range of up to 80 miles (128 km), if you opt for the available dual battery system.
Back to the Dubbel, this utility e-bike is pretty similar in specs to the Packa Genie. It claims it can move around anything from multiple passengers to pets and various cargo. The e-bike features a modular design and comes with multiple, smart mounting points that allow you to add whatever accessories serve you best. You can purchase a front rack or basket, a Dubbel frame bag, rear rack cushions, passenger footpegs, and more. Just like the Packa Genie, this model also offers a payload capacity of up to 200 lb and delivers the same range of up to 80 miles.
Blix’s Dubbel comes with a step-through frame design, offers an upright seating position, and is equipped with fat, 20” x 3.3”, puncture-resistant tires. It has hydraulic disc brakes, LED lights, a handlebar-mounted bell, an 8-speed gear shifter, a throttle, and a Bluetooth-enabled display at your fingertips.
The Dubbel also gives customers the option to opt for a dual battery system with a total capacity of 1,228 Wh, which boosts the range to the aforementioned 80 miles. And as far as the motor goes, the e-bike packs a 750W motor with a peak power of 1,350W and 90 Nm of torque.
All in all, the Blix Dubbel utility e-bike strives to combine an eye-pleasing design with functionality and technology, as explained by Blix’s CEO, Pontus Malmberg. The e-bike is available to purchase for a price of $1,900.
