Sturdy, Finnish-Made Ouca Cargo Bike Is Build to Carry Everything From Parcels to Children

Built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland, the Ouca cargo three-wheeler is sturdy, has a huge payload capacity and an electric motor to help you conquer those steep inclines without breaking a sweat.
Ouca Bikes is a Finnish company and its cargo wheeler is described and classified as a bike, although it has three wheels. It is both designed and manufactured in Finland. The vehicle’s purpose is to help you transport anything you need to the most ecological, convenient, and fun way.
As specified by the manufacturer, the Ouca bike has a solid construction, featuring a strong frame and cargo pod that can handle the “best and worst” conditions and roads. In addition to the enormous cargo pod, a rear rack is also available for the vehicle. Ouca boasts of finding the best recipe for stability, with its cargo bike delivering the smoothest rides. It is equipped with wide, all-season tires, has a long wheelbase, a wide track, and a low center of gravity.
This sturdy electric cargo trike hasn’t hit the market yet so we have few specs on it so far. But we do know it comes in three versions: Ouca Space, Ouca Transport, and Ouca Kiddiebus. All three variants feature automatic transmission, a powerful motor from Revonte, and a reverse gear, just in case you take a wrong turn and need to get back on track. Customers can also opt for an additional battery to increase the bike’s range.
Ouca Space is designed to deliver parcels or food in busy cities, regardless of the weather, as the cargo bay is protected by a lid. It is lockable just like the front door, and the lid provides 300 liters of additional space, increasing the sheltered capacity to 870 liters.
All bikes from Ouca can carry up to 255 kg (562 lb) in addition to the rider, of which 180 kg (397 lb) are transported in the cargo bay and an additional 75 kg (165 lb) can be carried in the optional rear rack.
The Ouca Transport version is pretty much the same as the Space but without the protective lid, although there is an option to order a cover for the cargo bay. This wheeler can also be fitted with seats to be able to transport one adult and three children, or four children.
Ouca Kiddiebus is the third option and is suitable for a different type of cargo, the most precious one of them all: your children. This variant is designed with daycare and pre-schools in mind, being able to carry a maximum of eight children in the cargo bay.
All Ouca cargo bikes will make their debut this month at the Eurobike Show, between July 13 and July 17, in Frankfurt, Germany. We should find out more about the specs and pricing of the wheeler when that happens. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Ouca cargo three-wheeler in the video below.
As specified by the manufacturer, the Ouca bike has a solid construction, featuring a strong frame and cargo pod that can handle the “best and worst” conditions and roads. In addition to the enormous cargo pod, a rear rack is also available for the vehicle. Ouca boasts of finding the best recipe for stability, with its cargo bike delivering the smoothest rides. It is equipped with wide, all-season tires, has a long wheelbase, a wide track, and a low center of gravity.
This sturdy electric cargo trike hasn’t hit the market yet so we have few specs on it so far. But we do know it comes in three versions: Ouca Space, Ouca Transport, and Ouca Kiddiebus. All three variants feature automatic transmission, a powerful motor from Revonte, and a reverse gear, just in case you take a wrong turn and need to get back on track. Customers can also opt for an additional battery to increase the bike’s range.
Ouca Space is designed to deliver parcels or food in busy cities, regardless of the weather, as the cargo bay is protected by a lid. It is lockable just like the front door, and the lid provides 300 liters of additional space, increasing the sheltered capacity to 870 liters.
All bikes from Ouca can carry up to 255 kg (562 lb) in addition to the rider, of which 180 kg (397 lb) are transported in the cargo bay and an additional 75 kg (165 lb) can be carried in the optional rear rack.
The Ouca Transport version is pretty much the same as the Space but without the protective lid, although there is an option to order a cover for the cargo bay. This wheeler can also be fitted with seats to be able to transport one adult and three children, or four children.
Ouca Kiddiebus is the third option and is suitable for a different type of cargo, the most precious one of them all: your children. This variant is designed with daycare and pre-schools in mind, being able to carry a maximum of eight children in the cargo bay.
All Ouca cargo bikes will make their debut this month at the Eurobike Show, between July 13 and July 17, in Frankfurt, Germany. We should find out more about the specs and pricing of the wheeler when that happens. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Ouca cargo three-wheeler in the video below.