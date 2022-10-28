2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Looks More Like a Jacked-Up Mega Hatch Than a Crossover

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe has been spied testing near the Nurburgring, and due to its stance, and overall design, it sends mega hatch vibes and doesn’t look like a crossover coupe that much.
Coming as a slightly taller alternative to the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the 2024 GLC 63 Coupe will join its SUV sibling in the brand’s lineup, and will differentiate itself from the regular variants thanks to the sportier styling.
It will have the typical Panamericana grille up front, more aggressive bumper, fatter side skirts, ducktail spoiler on the tailgate, and new rear bumper with different diffuser that will, in turn, have cutouts for the four exhaust pipes. You can expect exclusive wheels and colors too, and the usual AMG badging decorating the curvaceous body.
Since it is basically the same car as the new C 63 S E Performance, albeit with a different body, the 2024 GLC 63 Coupe (or is that the GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe?) will obviously share the same drivetrain. Thus, it will get an electrified assembly, with plug-in capabilities, and AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel drive system that will likely not let drivers adjust it in order to become a rear-wheel drive model.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a rear-mounted electric motor that is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery pack. The C 63 S E Performance has 680 ps (670 hp / 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque on tap, allowing it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds from a standstill, and a top speed of 280 kph (174 mph). Since it will be heavier than the C 63, the new GLC 63 will be a bit slower too, and we should find out the numbers probably next year, when it is understood to premiere.
It will have the typical Panamericana grille up front, more aggressive bumper, fatter side skirts, ducktail spoiler on the tailgate, and new rear bumper with different diffuser that will, in turn, have cutouts for the four exhaust pipes. You can expect exclusive wheels and colors too, and the usual AMG badging decorating the curvaceous body.
Since it is basically the same car as the new C 63 S E Performance, albeit with a different body, the 2024 GLC 63 Coupe (or is that the GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe?) will obviously share the same drivetrain. Thus, it will get an electrified assembly, with plug-in capabilities, and AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel drive system that will likely not let drivers adjust it in order to become a rear-wheel drive model.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a rear-mounted electric motor that is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery pack. The C 63 S E Performance has 680 ps (670 hp / 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque on tap, allowing it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds from a standstill, and a top speed of 280 kph (174 mph). Since it will be heavier than the C 63, the new GLC 63 will be a bit slower too, and we should find out the numbers probably next year, when it is understood to premiere.