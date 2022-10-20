Vello Sub Is a Family Van on Two Wheels, Claims To Be the World's Lightest Cargo E-Bike

Conceived as a sustainable, environmentally friendly, two-wheeled family van, the Vello Sub is touted as the world’s lightest electric cargo bike.
The Sub is the creation of Vello, a bike maker from Austria. The company claims to be the first folding bike manufacturer from Vienna and has been on the market since 2013, with industrial designer Valentin Vodev being its founder.
Recently launched on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, the new Vello Sub is a versatile, smart utility bike suitable for transporting anything from your groceries to your kids, pets, tools, or any other cargo, as long as they don’t exceed the 463 lb (210 kg) limit.
Focusing on being light and portable, the Sub comes with a folding design, featuring a collapsible handlebar and folding pedals. When folded, the wheeler measures just 11.4” (29 cm) in width and 33.4” (85 cm) in height. The e-bike is 70.8” (180 cm) long. As for the weight of the Sub, the two-wheeler tips the scales at 52.9 lb (24 kg), without any added accessories.
In addition to being easily portable and relatively light, the Sub also boasts quality components. It is equipped with Magura four-piston disc brakes, wide, 20” Schwalbe tires, and a low-maintenance Gates CDX belt. It also features Supernova rear lights that have a brake light function for added security.
The Sub is available in two frame types, several colors, and configurations. You can choose between a single-speed model or one with gears, a Chromoly frame or a Titanium one, and three colors.
Vello strapped an 85 Nm Bosch Performance Line CX motor on the bike and a 400Wh battery that can be upgraded to 545Wh. There’s also the option to add a dual battery pack and get up to 250 km (155 miles) of range per charge. As for the top speed you can reach with the Sub, the EU version of the bike is limited to 15.5 mph (25 kph) and the U.S. version to 20 mph (32 kph).
A dedicated app offers access to smart features such as an e-bike alarm, a digital key lock, navigation and route planning tailored to your needs, and more. Several riding modes are accessible as well via the app, such as race, cargo, turbo, tour, eco, sport, or auto.
Vello’s Sub cargo e-bike is now available on Indiegogo, although it is not exactly budget-friendly, with a starting price of $3,000 for the single-speed Chromoly version. The estimated delivery date is July 2023.
