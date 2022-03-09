Tern's New Cargo Wheeler Is Dubbed the Multitool of E-Bikes, Is Sturdy and Ready to Haul

Compact, modular, and highly customizable, Tern’s latest electric cargo bike is designed to assist you in all your routine chores, whether you have to use it to carry objects or passengers.
The Quick Haul comes in two versions, the D8 and the P9, with the latter featuring a different motor that delivers a higher torque. Other than that, the two cargo e-bikes are pretty much the same in terms of features.
With a cargo capacity of up to 150 kg (330 lb) and weighing a bit under 23 kg (50 lb), the Quick Haul comes with a low step-through frame, a long wheelbase and it’s very comfortable to ride. It has a low center of gravity, which offers riders extra stability during rides, especially when you’re carrying a load on it. The bike fits riders between 150 and 190 cm (4’11” to 6’5”), with Tern equipping the wheeler with an easily adjustable seat post and stem.
The Quick Haul features a Bosch mid-drive motor and there are two options available, depending on the model you opt for. If you go with the D8 version, you get a Bosch Active Line Plus with 270 percent assist and 50 Nm of torque.
The P9 includes a Bosch Performance motor with 300 percent assist and 65 Nm of torque. Both bikes can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) in Europe and 32 kph (20 mph) in the United States.
As for the 400 Wh Bosch PowerPack 400 battery featured on both bikes, it claims to offer ranges of up to 105 km (65 miles) on a charge, with the D8 being able to go a little further than the P9.
Both Quick Haul cargo bikes feature hydraulic disc brakes in both front and the rear and are equipped with 20” wheels.
You can get the two-wheeler in four colors and Tern says they will hit the market in Q2 of this year. The starting price is $3,000, but there are a plethora of accessories you can also buy for the cargo bike.
