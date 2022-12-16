Spanish Brand BH Launches Core Cross Electric City Bike With In-House Built Motor

Spanish brand BH Bikes has added a new electric city bike to its extended range of biking products, called Core Cross. The new model is a no-frills sport hybrid alloy bike that can be best described as versatile.
If you’re not familiar with BH’s name, know that this is a well-established cycling brand in Spain whose history goes back to 1909. The century-old company has always tried to keep up with the modern cycling industry and continues to innovate - its road and mountain bikes are proof that it stays abreast with the new biking trends.
Moreover, a while ago, BH decided to stop sourcing electric motors from external suppliers, so it developed its own drive system, called 2EXMAG, which allowed it to create custom e-bike concepts.
In the fast-expanding e-bike market, BH’s new proposal is a breath of fresh air with its incredibly simple, yet effective design. Core Cross has been developed around the new 2EXMAGII mid-drive e-bike system created by the brand itself with the aim of facilitating urban and leisure mobility.
It features a lightweight construction, with a weight of only 2.1 kilograms (4.6 pounds). The motor outputs the regulatory 250W imposed for electrically-assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs). It is able to deliver an impressive 48 ft-lb of torque (65 Nm), helping the e-bike reach a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour (25 kph).
The bike builder integrated a 540-Wh battery pack into the bike’s downtube and claims it can last for up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) on a single charge.
To provide a seamless riding experience in all circumstances, BH has eliminated the friction usually generated when electrical assistance is not used. This means that, when the bicycle reaches the maximum speed (15.5 mph) and the assistance ceases, there will be no energy losses due to the friction of its internal components.
The geometry of the frame makes sure the cyclist will ride in an upright, ergonomic position. This will ensure safe pedaling and will allow the rider to see the traffic around them without straining their neck and back.
BH also equipped the e-bike with mudguards, a front and rear lighting system, and a Selle Royal Lift saddle. The integrated luggage rack makes it perfect for riders who want to use it as their daily mobility solution. Antislip pedals and an integrated chainstay protector complete the package.
The Core Cross urban e-bike also comes equipped with a handlebar-mounted X-Remote display on which the rider can see the battery state of charge, the selected riding mode, the current speed, and the total distance traveled.
BH sells the Core Cross electric bicycle for 3,900 Euros, which is approximately $3,125 based on current exchange rates.
