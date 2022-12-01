I recently discovered an e-bike manufacturer by the name of HOVSCO, a Canadian crew born in 2019 and aimed at grabbing hold of some of this growing market. But e-bikes can be rather expensive, so to ensure that this brand has a place in your heart, they typically beef up their machines and sell them for a relatively reasonable price. That's precisely the case with the HovBeta 2.0.
Now, upon seeing the 2.0 for the first time, I couldn't help but be reminded of a long lineage of Chinese-fabricated e-bikes I've witnessed over the past couple of years. Judging by the components thrown onto this bugger, the assumption that this puppy is manufactured in China is even stronger. However, this doesn't have to be a downside, especially if HOVSCO went to the right manufacturer.
Well, there's no way for me to find out where these babies are built, but I can tell you all about the gear used to power this winter-ready machine. At the rear of the bike, we can see a hub motor. Overall, Sutto, a brand of Bafang, one of the godfathers of the e-bike industry, is running at 750 watts with a max torque output of a whopping 85 Nm (62.5 ft-lb). That's in line with Bosch e-MTB motors. With the inclusion of a torque sensor, this $1,800 (€1,700 at current exchange rates) hunk of aluminum may just be worth it.
Pretty dang good for an urban bike.
Speaking of urban, that's precisely where this trinket should be used. However, urban means lots of different things for people from different places, and with that in mind, let's see what the electronics I mentioned can achieve once coupled with those 4-inch cross-section tires. Do you live near a beach? HOVSCO prides itself on the 2.0 conquering this terrain. How about the snow-filled streets of mountain towns? Here too, the tires should do just fine in gripping loose snow. If you hit any bumps, a fork with 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) of travel should only add to the bouncy effect those tires will have on your ride.
Christmas list. While the latter two products won't do much for you except show the world who is furnishing your EV, the rack and fenders are wonderful in helping you carry groceries, materials for work, and even a passenger. Considering the bike only weighs 66.4 pounds (30 kilograms), but can be loaded up to a total weight of 450 pounds (204 kilograms), it's as though all of the above can be carried simultaneously.
At the end of the day, there's only one way to see if the HovBeta has the goods you need to help you get into the e-bike game, find a dealership with one on stock, give it the good ol' test ride, and go from there. Maybe just order one from HOVSCO directly, and if you don't like it, the 15-day return policy should help. How are you cycling during the colder months?
