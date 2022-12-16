Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Get Milltek Sport’s Titanium Signature Series Exhaust

Milltek Sport was established in 1983 in the United Kingdom but has since grown into a global performance exhaust systems presence. Just recently they also opened a U.S. facility.
The company is headquartered in Derby, UK, and they also have a development and testing center in the vicinity of Germany’s legendary Nürburgring racetrack, plus they recently opened a facility in Tennessee, USA. So, we can safely say they have all the (exhaust) market angles covered. Well, that was not necessarily the case, if you had a 992-series Porsche 911. But that changes now.
Trying to “make the best better,” Milltek Sport has announced the introduction of its fresh, handmade titanium ‘Signature Series’ exhaust system for the Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S. The system was researched and developed in a bid to bring “improvements in driving dynamics, appearance, and performance over the factory system, with additional weight reduction.”
The latter stands at 9 kilograms (almost 20 pounds) when compared to the Porsche sports exhaust system and is also designed to make the Porsche 911 voice throatier – when needed. For example, in ‘Normal’ mode the system only brings an elegant, mild improvement over the stock unit “with a deeper tone.” But when switching to Sport mode all audio ‘hell’ breaks loose, with “more burbles and pops, at high revs, the car sounds fantastic, and downshifts are superb.”
By the way, there is more good news down the line – Milltek Sport is also busy researching and developing a signature exhaust system for the 992-generation GT3. Additionally, the company already has a comprehensive selection of new Porsche performance exhaust systems designed for the Macan GTS, Boxster 718 GTS, Cayman 718 GT4, 911 (991.1) Carrera S models, and previous-gen 911 GT3. Unfortunately, there is one major detail that’s missing – there are no pricing quotations for the new exhaust created for the Carrera S and 4S.
Trying to “make the best better,” Milltek Sport has announced the introduction of its fresh, handmade titanium ‘Signature Series’ exhaust system for the Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S. The system was researched and developed in a bid to bring “improvements in driving dynamics, appearance, and performance over the factory system, with additional weight reduction.”
The latter stands at 9 kilograms (almost 20 pounds) when compared to the Porsche sports exhaust system and is also designed to make the Porsche 911 voice throatier – when needed. For example, in ‘Normal’ mode the system only brings an elegant, mild improvement over the stock unit “with a deeper tone.” But when switching to Sport mode all audio ‘hell’ breaks loose, with “more burbles and pops, at high revs, the car sounds fantastic, and downshifts are superb.”
By the way, there is more good news down the line – Milltek Sport is also busy researching and developing a signature exhaust system for the 992-generation GT3. Additionally, the company already has a comprehensive selection of new Porsche performance exhaust systems designed for the Macan GTS, Boxster 718 GTS, Cayman 718 GT4, 911 (991.1) Carrera S models, and previous-gen 911 GT3. Unfortunately, there is one major detail that’s missing – there are no pricing quotations for the new exhaust created for the Carrera S and 4S.