Audi RS3 Gains All-New ‘Race’ Exhaust System Courtesy of Milltek Sport

If you own an Audi RS3 and you want its five-cylinder engine to sound even better, Milltek Sport has just the thing – an all-new ‘Race’ exhaust system with a lightweight design. It was built to specifically intensify the soundtrack of the RS3, augmenting its already impressive engine note.
You can get Milltek’s new ‘Race’ system for both the Sportback and Sedan variants of the RS3. In order to come up with the best possible product, the aftermarket specialist relied on its nearly 40 years of premium performance exhaust experience.
This lightweight exhaust system was developed and manufactured in the UK, although additional testing was undertaken at the company’s German headquarters and R&D facility, which is located near the legendary Nurburgring racetrack.
By opting for this new ‘Race’ system, you’ll be directly replacing the stock system on the car, while retaining all factory particulate filters and staying compatible with RS driving modes accessible via the Audi Drive Select – no additional mapping will be required.
Furthermore, the new system is compatible with Milltek Sport’s optional Active Valve Control technology (AVC), allowing you to control both the sound and volume via an iPhone or Android smartphone app.
Ultimately, you end up with Milltek Sport’s loudest and most aggressive RS3 exhaust system yet, building on an already existing range of resonated and non-resonated systems. All products are said to be made from high quality “aircraft grade’ stainless steel, designed for durability.
As for pricing, it’ll set you back £2,566 (roughly $3,000) in the UK, where it’s already available to order through the company’s UK-wide dealership network.
We should mention that in the United States, the only RS3 you can get is the Sedan variant, priced from $58,900. In return for that hefty sum, you get 401 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque at your disposal, which is enough for a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) sprint of 3.6 seconds.
