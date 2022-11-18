Toyota GR86 Gets Milltek Sport Resonated Cat-Back Exhaust, Sounds Pretty Good

Owners and prospective customers who intend to improve the aural qualities of the FA24D can rely on Milltek Sport’s resonated cat-back exhaust. ECE approved for use in the European Union, this aftermarket solution comes with no fewer than four tip finishes. The ones fitted to the car in the featured clip are brushed titanium units. The options list further includes burnt titanium, ceramic black, and polished tips. A non-resonated system is also available, but the louder option is not intended for road use.The resonated system replaces all of the exhaust system’s parts after the secondary catalytic converter. The aftermarket components “are perfectly suited to cater for anyone looking to improve their sound and aesthetics.” A bolt-on design that employs 304L aircraft-grade stainless steel, the Milltek Sport exhaust features 2.5-inch piping and 4.5-inch exhaust tips.Over in the United Kingdom where Milltek Sport is based, the GR86 is priced right between the Corolla Hatchback Hybrid and Corolla Touring Sports Hybrid. £29,995 converts to $35,680 at current exchange rates, which makes the Subaru BRZ-twinned ‘Yota pretty good bang for the buck. On the other hand, the Mazda MX-5 starts at £25,800 ($30,690).In addition to the larger engine and fixed-head body style, the GR86 commands this price because it comes in one well-equipped grade. The only things prospective customers need to decide on are the exterior color, manual or automatic transmission, and cash purchase or a monthly plan.It boggles the mind that a six-speed automatic is available as an extra when the sole purpose of the GR86 is to make the driving experience as engaging as possible. But then again, Mazda also offers a six-speed automatic to those peeps who clearly don’t understand small sports cars.