Milltek Sport Unveils New Lightweight Exhaust System for G42 BMW M240i xDrive

Performance exhaust manufacturer Milltek Sport is planning on making the BMW M240i xDrive even more exciting to drive, with the addition of a new sports exhaust system. Buyers can choose between Catalyst-back or Particulate Filter variants, but regardless of choice, both systems are said to offer improvements over the standard M240i exhaust in terms of not just noise, but also performance and aesthetics.
There’s also a choice of resonated and non-resonated specifications, available with multiple tips. Each exhaust is made from highly durable T304L ‘aircraft grade’ stainless steel.
Like all other Milltek Sport exhausts, the BMW M240i xDrive system was also developed and manufactured in the UK, with additional evaluation taking place at the company’s German HQ and R&D facility near the Nurburgring.
So, if you want to make your M240i xDrive sound better, the price is £1,439 ($1,694) and you can already place an order via the company’s UK-wide dealership network.
This latest system simply complements other similar pieces of kit that Milltek Sport offers for G-series BMW models – such as the M3 and M4 Competition (handmade titanium versions are currently in development). Meanwhile, the company will soon develop a new sports system for the eagerly anticipated M3 Touring, because station wagons deserve to sound rambunctious too.
By the way, the tuner made a point of naming YouTuber Joe Achilles as one of their notable customers. The latter runs a catback system with brushed titanium tips on his modified 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive.
As for the M240i xDrive, let’s look at some of its specs, because this is a pretty quick car even when fully stock.
Power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 unit, good for 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It needs just 4.1 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and its starting MSRP in the U.S. is $49,900.
