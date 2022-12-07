You Asked, Rad Power Bikes Delivers: RadTrike Debuts With Car-Like Functionality

There’s a saying among Rad Power Bike owners about how they would never let friends not Ride Rad. As of December 6, even customers who might otherwise not be physically able to ride a traditional two-wheel bike will be able to Ride Rad, thanks to the RadTrike.
Rad Power Bikes is the biggest e-bike manufacturer in North America, and it earned this top position by actively listening to feedback from its customers and integrating it into its products. So, this is on you, if you are one: you asked, and Rad Power Bikes delivers.
The RadTrike is introduced as the single most-requested model in the company’s history, a three-wheel micromobility alternative for customers who would or could not ride on two wheels. RadTrike will be available only in the U.S. for the time being, with pre-orders open now and an estimated time of delivery for January 2023.
“The journey to the RadTrike began with one of my first customers who couldn’t ride a traditional bike due to health issues. Since that early interaction, I’ve had countless conversations with customers looking to Rad for more solutions,” Mike Radenbaugh, Founder and Chairman of Rad Power Bikes, explains.
The RadTrike evolved from the incredibly popular models in the company’s lineup, so it offers the same balanced mix of high quality, reliability and safety, but at a price that remains affordable. It is compatible with the Rad Power Bikes accessories, so it can be outfitted for grocery shopping or for Riding Rad with your pooch – yet another thing that’s very popular with Rad owners.
Powered by a 750 W motor and featuring a redesigned battery pack, the RadTrike is good for 20-35 miles (32.2-56.3 km) per charge and a top speed of 14 mph (22.5 kph). It comes with a 415-pound (188.2-kg) maximum payload, which makes it a good choice both for casual outings and more purpose-oriented ones, like the aforementioned grocery shopping.
The RadTrike is also partially foldable so that it can be transported in the trunk of a larger passenger vehicle, in which case it doubles as a last-mile solution.
With definite car-like functionality, the RadTrike offers maximum stability and comfort. It has five levels of pedal assist (PAS) and on-demand throttle for dead starts, single-speed gearing, front wheel disc brake and rear coaster brake. There’s also a reverse button for easier operation, and both the saddle and handlebar are adjustable for utmost comfort. There’s no suspension on it, but the steel frame and the saddle absorb all shocks from the road, the company says.
The RadTrike retails for $2,499 and will start shipping to customers in mid January. It might just be the perfect way to kick off the New Year.
