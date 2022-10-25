Crawl to Your Babushka's House Through Any Landscape With This Russian ATV Cargo Sled

The year is 1916, and in the last days of imperial Russia, a contract was underway that would ultimately lead to the MBG-1 Fishkar. The modern-day V. A. Degtyarev plant was born as a place that produced light machine guns for the Danish army. This went on until 1946, when post-war society dictated a different need, in this case, motorcycles. Thus, the K-125 (Kovrovsky) motorcycle was born. Later, we would finally be served up with the Zid models.
Now, if you follow the material published on autoevolution, you know that I personally don't give much of a hoot about some motorcycles. In that spirit, take a nice long look at the image gallery and try to figure out what this machine may be used for. If you frequently frolic in the snow and spend time in unforgiving landscapes where tracked vehicles are king, then you might know that the MBD-1 is nothing more than a cargo sled.
Why would I bring to light a cargo sled? Simply because of the way this one is designed, it's so dang rudimentary that I would be able to operate it if I was left alone for no more than two to three minutes. Heck, I've tended to lawns with mowers that function with a similar pull-start and throttle system. But there's a tad more to this ride than meets the eye, so let's dive deeper.
its size when being transported – and how to start up its 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, is in this language. The only luck comes in the shape of Google, translating some bits of information embedded into the manufacturer's website and the video below.
To best understand what we're looking at, I want you to imagine that winter is upon us, and a heavy snowstorm hit just a day ago. Today, on the other hand, everything has settled down, and folks can go about their daily activities. There's just one catch, the entire landscape is covered in snow. How are you going to get grandma her cookies?
Take the MBD out of your garage, unfold it like you see in the video below, and off you go. When you do so, you'll be accessing a 5-horsepower engine burning up "no more" than 2 liters (0.5 gallons) per hour. Considering this sled can reach a top speed of 15 kph (9 mph), that's not pretty bad for two liters of gas. Best of all, the sled itself can accommodate 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of cargo while also towing up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of goods, rider included. With a 38-centimeter (15-inch) track, a few wires, and nuts and bolts, we're looking at an 85-kilogram (187-pound) piece of hardware.
Sure, not every landscape needs a vehicle to cross a frozen tundra or winter wonderlands, but it still helps to see how other people like to roll and how they overcome challenges and obstacles. Personally, I think you can even figure out how to build something like this in your garage. How are you getting around this winter?
Now, if you follow the material published on autoevolution, you know that I personally don't give much of a hoot about some motorcycles. In that spirit, take a nice long look at the image gallery and try to figure out what this machine may be used for. If you frequently frolic in the snow and spend time in unforgiving landscapes where tracked vehicles are king, then you might know that the MBD-1 is nothing more than a cargo sled.
Why would I bring to light a cargo sled? Simply because of the way this one is designed, it's so dang rudimentary that I would be able to operate it if I was left alone for no more than two to three minutes. Heck, I've tended to lawns with mowers that function with a similar pull-start and throttle system. But there's a tad more to this ride than meets the eye, so let's dive deeper.
its size when being transported – and how to start up its 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, is in this language. The only luck comes in the shape of Google, translating some bits of information embedded into the manufacturer's website and the video below.
To best understand what we're looking at, I want you to imagine that winter is upon us, and a heavy snowstorm hit just a day ago. Today, on the other hand, everything has settled down, and folks can go about their daily activities. There's just one catch, the entire landscape is covered in snow. How are you going to get grandma her cookies?
Take the MBD out of your garage, unfold it like you see in the video below, and off you go. When you do so, you'll be accessing a 5-horsepower engine burning up "no more" than 2 liters (0.5 gallons) per hour. Considering this sled can reach a top speed of 15 kph (9 mph), that's not pretty bad for two liters of gas. Best of all, the sled itself can accommodate 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of cargo while also towing up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of goods, rider included. With a 38-centimeter (15-inch) track, a few wires, and nuts and bolts, we're looking at an 85-kilogram (187-pound) piece of hardware.
Sure, not every landscape needs a vehicle to cross a frozen tundra or winter wonderlands, but it still helps to see how other people like to roll and how they overcome challenges and obstacles. Personally, I think you can even figure out how to build something like this in your garage. How are you getting around this winter?