RGNT Brings Its Timeless, Swedish-Made Electric Motorcycles to the United States

It seems like the more we evolve, the more we get attracted to the past, as there’s something about the simplicity of it that fills you with sweet nostalgia. Swedish motorcycle manufacturer RGNT aims to blend the retro with the modern with its chic electric motorcycles. And while up until now, you could only order these beauties in Europe, now they’ve also become available in the U.S.
RGNT’s electric bikes are meant for the individual urbanist and they manage to combine a vintage, timeless design with current technology. The result is an electric motorcycle that can reach a top speed of 125 kph (77 mph), packs a rear hub motor with a peak power of 11 kW (8.5 kW of continuous power), and is equipped with a 7.7 kWh battery that can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in three hours. It offers a range of up to 120 km (74.5 miles) on a charge.
There are, in fact, two motorcycle models available: the No.1 Classic and the Scrambler, but they both come with the same drivetrain.
The No.1 Classic stays true to its name, featuring a simple but timeless design meant to take you back, with a handcrafted leather seat, robust steel frame, and weighing a total of 156 kg (344 lb). The battery alone weighs 60 kg (132 lb).
RGNT’s other model is the Scrambler, which is described as a bike that holds true to the original 1950’s style. It weighs almost the same, at 155 kg (341 lb), and its top speed is just a bit lower, at 120 kph (74.5 mph).
While both bikes may look retro, they do offer modern features such as built-in GPS, cloud connectivity, and a generous 7” LCD touch display.
RGNT recently announced that its motorcycles are now available to pre-order for customers in the United States. The Classic starts at $12,495 and the Scrambler at $13,495. However, the price goes up depending on the customizations you make, because both of them offer the possibility to choose your color for the tank, grips, seat, fenders, and to add a luggage rack.
A $150 deposit is required and RGNT specifies that shipping is estimated to begin in December 2022, with customers getting their bikes in early 2023.
