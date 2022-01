RGNT Brings Its Timeless, Swedish-Made Electric Motorcycles to the United States

kW

RGNT’s electric bikes are meant for the individual urbanist and they manage to combine a vintage, timeless design with current technology. The result is an electric motorcycle that can reach a top speed of 125 kph (77 mph), packs a rear hub motor with a peak power of 11(8.5 kW of continuous power), and is equipped with a 7.7battery that can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in three hours. It offers a range of up to 120 km (74.5 miles) on a charge.There are, in fact, two motorcycle models available: the No.1 Classic and the Scrambler, but they both come with the same drivetrain.The No.1 Classic stays true to its name, featuring a simple but timeless design meant to take you back, with a handcrafted leather seat, robust steel frame, and weighing a total of 156 kg (344 lb). The battery alone weighs 60 kg (132 lb).RGNT’s other model is the Scrambler, which is described as a bike that holds true to the original 1950’s style. It weighs almost the same, at 155 kg (341 lb), and its top speed is just a bit lower, at 120 kph (74.5 mph).While both bikes may look retro, they do offer modern features such as built-in GPS, cloud connectivity, and a generous 7” LCD touch display.RGNT recently announced that its motorcycles are now available to pre-order for customers in the United States. The Classic starts at $12,495 and the Scrambler at $13,495. However, the price goes up depending on the customizations you make, because both of them offer the possibility to choose your color for the tank, grips, seat, fenders, and to add a luggage rack.A $150 deposit is required and RGNT specifies that shipping is estimated to begin in December 2022, with customers getting their bikes in early 2023.