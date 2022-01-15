HyperFighter Colossus Is a Mouthful of a Name for an Electric Bike, Does It Live Up to It?

But does the HyperFighter Colossus live up to its mighty name? Hard to say, given how few people have ever tried one yet, but we reckon a closer look at the full specs of the machine might shed some light on that.
The HyperFighter is a family of electric motorcycles born in the garages of a Canadian company called Damon Motors. Some of you might be familiar with the name, as the crew already has on the road something called HyperSport. That too is a family of bikes, offered in Premier, HS, SX, and SE trims starting at $17,000.
The Colossus is the top of the range offering in the HyperFighter line, selling from $35,000. The other two versions are the Unlimited 20 and Unlimited 15, but they’re not the focus of our coverage today.
The one we will be studying is a bike with a wheelbase of 57 inches, propped on top 17-inch wheels. It’s a monocoque frame kind of machine “built for a new generation of urban riders,” and promising “earth-scorching power, ferocious design, and epic technologies.”
It comprises a battery integrated into the powertrain’s structural frame in a bid to reduce and balance weight, and an electric motor with 150 kW (201 hp) peak output. At its finest, the system has maximum range of 200 miles (322 km).
Those are the same numbers it spits out in the Colossus application. What’s more, it can propel the electric motorcycle to a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph), can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3 seconds, and can keep going, thanks to the 20 kW battery, for as much as 146 miles (235 km) in combined cycle.
Filling up the battery may take anywhere from 15 hours (110V charging to 90 percent) to 45 minutes (DC fast charging to 80 percent).
The powertrain is backed in its mission by some of the most powerful names in the industry, with Ohlins, for instance, supplying the suspension, and Brembo the braking hardware.
The interesting part about it is that Damon promises customers can design their rides with a large number of customizable body kits and graphic packages, but at the time of writing details on those are pretty scarce.
From a technology standpoint, the motorcycle comes with a long list of features. First up, we get something called CoPilot. It comprises front and back wide-angle cameras for a viewing angle of 360 degrees, that can track up to 64 objects at a time.
This allows its AI-driven software to behave in a predictive manner, sending warnings to the rider about possible collisions via a handlebar haptic feedback, and LED lights integrated into the bike’s windshield and screen.
As you might have figured by now, the motorcycle is a connected one, being able to support over-the-air updates, and it’s backed by a dedicated app.
As said, the HyperFighter Colossus is priced from $35,000, and you can already order yourself one by paying a $250 reservation fee. There is no info yet on delivery time.
