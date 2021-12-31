Low-Mileage 2014 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Prides Itself With Aftermarket Upholstery

Sheer Italian grandeur is precisely what this ravishing piece of machinery is all about.
MV Agusta’s unforgiving 2014 MY Brutale 800 draws power from a liquid-cooled 798cc inline-three leviathan, which is placed inside a tubular steel trellis frame. The triple-cylinder mill comes with dual overhead camshafts, twelve valves and a massive compression ratio of 13.3:1. At 11,600 eardrum-slicing revs, this nasty piece of fuel-injected machinery will summon as much as 125 hp.
Furthermore, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output figure of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) at a lower point on the rpm range. The engine’s oomph makes its way to the rear 17-inch aluminum hoop via a cassette-type six-speed transmission, which is connected to a high-end drive chain. When it reaches the asphalt, the whole ordeal transforms into a dazzling top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).
Up front, the Brutale sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted hydraulic forks developed by Marzocchi, while the rear end flaunts a progressive Sachs monoshock that allows 125 mm (4.9 inches) of wheel travel. At twelve o’clock, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and radially-mounted Brembo calipers with four pistons.
On the opposite end, you will find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper providing optimal stopping power. Last but not least, Agusta’s titan weighs a mere 368 pounds (167 kg) without fluids, and its wheelbase measures 1,380 mm (54.3 inches). Featuring a youthful battery, bar-end mirrors and an aftermarket seat cover, the 2014 Brutale 800 shown above is waiting to change hands at this very moment.
Its digital counter reads a little over 6,500 miles (10,500 km), and you’ve got until January 6 to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the time of this article, we are yet to see an opening bid, but we bet it won’t be long before the Italian missile catches someone’s attention. If you’d like to see this gem in your garage, then feel free to break the ice!
Furthermore, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output figure of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) at a lower point on the rpm range. The engine’s oomph makes its way to the rear 17-inch aluminum hoop via a cassette-type six-speed transmission, which is connected to a high-end drive chain. When it reaches the asphalt, the whole ordeal transforms into a dazzling top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).
Up front, the Brutale sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted hydraulic forks developed by Marzocchi, while the rear end flaunts a progressive Sachs monoshock that allows 125 mm (4.9 inches) of wheel travel. At twelve o’clock, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and radially-mounted Brembo calipers with four pistons.
On the opposite end, you will find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper providing optimal stopping power. Last but not least, Agusta’s titan weighs a mere 368 pounds (167 kg) without fluids, and its wheelbase measures 1,380 mm (54.3 inches). Featuring a youthful battery, bar-end mirrors and an aftermarket seat cover, the 2014 Brutale 800 shown above is waiting to change hands at this very moment.
Its digital counter reads a little over 6,500 miles (10,500 km), and you’ve got until January 6 to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the time of this article, we are yet to see an opening bid, but we bet it won’t be long before the Italian missile catches someone’s attention. If you’d like to see this gem in your garage, then feel free to break the ice!