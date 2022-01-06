Damon HyperFighter Colossus Is the Electric Motorcycle Beast Competitors Should Fear

“A raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying streetfighter motorcycle built for a new generation of urban riders” – this is how a small, but growing Canadian manufacturer of electric motorcycles called Damon Motors, describes the newest entry to the segment, the HyperFighter family of powerful two-wheelers.
Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, the HyperFighter Colossus spearheads the range of these new Damon machines that promises to expand with the arrival of two HyperFighter Unlimited models - so far, Damon has only one other example in its portfolio, the Hypersport.
The Colossus is powered by something the company calls HyperDrive, “the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain,” and the same used on the other HyperFighter.
The 200 horsepower assembly should give the Colossus an acceleration time to 60 mph of just three seconds, a range of 146 miles (235 km), and a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph).
As said, the Colossus is part of a family of bikes called HyperFighter. Damon will offer it with a 20 kWh battery starting at $35,000, which will definitely put it out of reach for many. The HyperFighter Unlimited 20, which will come later, with pretty much the same specs, will sell from $25,000.
There will be an entry-level version, the HyperFighter Unlimited 15, which will come with a 15 kWh battery, just 150 hp of power, and a range of 120 miles (193 km), and this one will sell for $19,000.
For all bike variants, the company offers its customers the possibility of choosing customizable bodykits and graphic packages, but that will probably take those prices to whole new levels.
Damon does not say when deliveries of the bikes are expected to begin, but says reservations can already be placed, with a $250 deposit required for the Colossus and $100 for the two Unlimited models.
