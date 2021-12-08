Tesla Refuses to Give Model X Back to Customer Because Previous Owner Had Debts

Damon Teases Limited-Edition HyperFighter Colossus, a Ferocious Electric Streetfighter

Canadian startup Damon plans to make a splash into the e-motorcycle segment, raising the bar significantly. Their latest addition, which showed its silhouette engulfed by the shadows, promises to deliver unmatched performance that matches an aggressive style.Made for the urban setting, this monster takes some elements from the company’s first model, the HyperSport , and pairs them with what drives all of Damon’s lineup: the HyperDrive (that’s how the startup calls its electric, multi-variant powertrain)Jay Giraud, Damon Motors CEO, described the HyperFighter as “a stripped-down demon of a bike that is not for the faint of heart, so that riders can fight traffic, fight gas, and fight compromise.”We’re getting some specs as well to fit his description. With a 200 hp and over 200 Nm of torque developed from the HyperDrive, this monster is ready to leave some burn marks on the asphalt. It can go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in less than three seconds, and it is capable of reaching a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). A 20battery ensures a 146-mile (235-km) range both on the highway and in the city.On top of its incredible performance, the HyperFighter is packed with technology. A 360-degree advanced warning system called the CoPilot provides increased situational awareness. The system tracks the speed, direction, and velocity of up to 64 moving objects that are close to the motorcycle by using radar, cameras, and sensors.The Shift system allows riders to transform their riding position while in motion. Just by pushing a button, the position of the handlebars can be modified, and the retractable windscreen can be adjusted for more comfort and reduced drag. Other features include, traction control, ride modes, and wireless connectivity. More specifications will be revealed by Damon at CES 2022.The new streetfighter bike is priced at $35,000 MSRP, and you can reserve this baby with a $250 deposit on the Damon website . But you’d have to be fast because once the 100 units are gone, the model will be gone with them too, forever.

