Check out the Intricately Specific Process of PPF-Wrapping a Ducati V4 S

Although motorcycles are way smaller than automobiles and the painted surfaces exposed to possible dangers are accordingly reduced, it makes sense to have them protected. And, since we’re dealing with a crazy expensive and brand-new product such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, why not go for the very best?!
We’ve seen the Topaz Detailing folks from the United Kingdom work on just about anything with four wheels and enough value – sentimental and/or monetary – for the owner. Yes, you could even say we’ve developed a little fetish when it comes to professionals lovingly taking care of all sorts of supercars and other exotics.
Still, we didn’t expect to see Nabil Naamo – the host of the Topaz Detailing YouTube channel – reminisce the days when he was proudly commanding a two-wheeled machine. For us, he’s more like the type of guy to be seen in an off-roader or a sports car... but, we’ll still take his word for granted.
So, it's obvious he jumped at the occasion of showcasing to his company’s social media followers the latest project – a detailing, paint correction, and paint protection film wrap bestowed upon Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 S.
That's a monster of an Italian two-wheeled machine that doesn’t even have a windscreen and still makes use of the same Panigale V4 superbike engine is allegedly the first unit to arrive in the United Kingdom.
And it did so with the owner riding it... which is probably he’s so keen on having it detailed and paint corrected. After the initial presentation we’re off to the actual PPF process from the 2:05 mark, as this video is a little shorter than we’re used to from Topaz.
Granted, with the bike there’s not so much surface to cover – but don’t think it’s any less thorough. Just like with any car that’s coming for the first time in the shop (or if it’s a custom project), the Ducati was completely patterned and the PPF was precisely cut by the machine to match the surfaces and angles of the bike.
Just like with every car, a skilled technician is carefully placing every single piece of PPF onto the body – and we’re again caught up by the eerily soothing process... while contemplating how demanding this task really is, knowing (from Nabil, actually, as he explains in the video) that it takes years to perfect this craft for every employee.
