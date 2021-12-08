Tesla Refuses to Give Model X Back to Customer Because Previous Owner Had Debts

Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test

Again, it could be that Ford is simply seeing how the stock vehicle fares before they build a Police-focused version. Either way, it seems that we're still a ways off from fearing electrified Mustangs on the highway. That concern comes down to how well the Ford Mustang Mach-E accommodates police equipment and access. In fact, it was so poor at such a task that not only was it dead last, it wasn't even close.On a scale of 1-10, low scores are bad and high scores are great. The best scoring vehicle tested was the Dodge Durango with a 9.78. Of the six vehicles tested, the lowest score aside from the Mustang Mach-E was 8.71.That's what makes the Mustang's score of 5.33 so surprising. Of course, it should be noted that unlike the other vehicles in the test, this wasn't a full-on police-packaged vehicle. No such Mustang Mach-E currently exists. Instead, it seems to be a Mach-E GT with a Police livery.Interestingly, it seems like though the Mustang passed the test , it's still not all that well equipped to overtake the other options available. It came in last in quite a few of the tests completed by the Michigan State Police.Among those was the Vehicle Dynamics Test, which sees each one driven a total of 32 laps by four different drivers. The first issue for the Mustang was that it couldn't even complete all those laps. Each session sucked some 30% of the battery down.In addition, it was also the slowest vehicle with an average lap time of 1:42. That makes it more than three full seconds slower than a Ford F-150 Police Responder truck with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.Again, it could be that Ford is simply seeing how the stock vehicle fares before they build a Police-focused version. Either way, it seems that we're still a ways off from fearing electrified Mustangs on the highway.