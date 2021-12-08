Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test

Back in September, Ford submitted their Mustang Mach-E electric crossover to the Michigan State Police for testing. It was the first to pass, but now a new test turns up a soft spot in this potential police cruiser.
That concern comes down to how well the Ford Mustang Mach-E accommodates police equipment and access. In fact, it was so poor at such a task that not only was it dead last, it wasn't even close.
On a scale of 1-10, low scores are bad and high scores are great. The best scoring vehicle tested was the Dodge Durango with a 9.78. Of the six vehicles tested, the lowest score aside from the Mustang Mach-E was 8.71.
That's what makes the Mustang's score of 5.33 so surprising. Of course, it should be noted that unlike the other vehicles in the test, this wasn't a full-on police-packaged vehicle. No such Mustang Mach-E currently exists. Instead, it seems to be a Mach-E GT with a Police livery.
Interestingly, it seems like though the Mustang passed the test, it's still not all that well equipped to overtake the other options available. It came in last in quite a few of the tests completed by the Michigan State Police.
Among those was the Vehicle Dynamics Test, which sees each one driven a total of 32 laps by four different drivers. The first issue for the Mustang was that it couldn't even complete all those laps. Each session sucked some 30% of the battery down.
In addition, it was also the slowest vehicle with an average lap time of 1:42. That makes it more than three full seconds slower than a Ford F-150 Police Responder truck with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.
Again, it could be that Ford is simply seeing how the stock vehicle fares before they build a Police-focused version. Either way, it seems that we're still a ways off from fearing electrified Mustangs on the highway.
