This Ferrari SF90 vs. McLaren 765LT Spider Battle Isn't Your Typical 1/2-mile Drag Race

What better way to spend time in 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) December weather with clear skies than by being in the cockpit of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale or a McLaren 765LT Spider? Just like Brooks Weisblat from the DragTimes YouTube channel did just two days before the end of the year. He took both of these cars out to a Florida-based airstrip and drove them one at a time.

11 photos