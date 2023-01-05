Ram 1500 Revolution EV Concept Breaks Cover, Has Four-Wheel Steering, Stunning Interior

Many automakers promised to attack the pickup truck segment with electric vehicles. Rivian arrived first, but it was Ford that tackled it with an affordable option: the F-150 Lightning. Anyone arriving late will have to come up with something better. Stellantis states that this something may be an 800V architecture that recovers 100 miles in 10 minutes. This is what the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept promises.

50 photos