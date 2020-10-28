Ram 1500 EV Is Coming, Says Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley

Ram is no stranger to electrification. The truck brand offers a mild-hybrid system on light-duty pickups with the Pentastar V6 and HEMI V8 engines, but going forward, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to level up to a full-electric workhorse.
None other than the CEO made the announcement on Wednesday during the third-quarter earnings conference, answering an analyst’s question on the automaker’s EV roadmap. “I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while,” declared Mike Manley.
“We’ll tell you exactly when that will be,” and that will be that for the time being. The Detroit Free Press reminds us that Manley wasn’t as specific three months ago during the second-quarter earnings call. “We’re not going to sit on the sideline if there is a danger that our position gets diluted going forward,” said the big kahuna.
FCA tested the waters eight years ago at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show with the Fiat 500e, but since then, the Italo-American company didn’t add any other EV to the lineup. Resisting electrification is futile, though, more so if you take a look at the other two big boys in Detroit and their upcoming trucks.
General Motors has recently taken the veils off the GMC Hummer EV, a gentle giant that cranks out 1,000 horsepower and retails at $112,595 in the first year of production. The Blue Oval is gearing up for the F-150 Electric in mid-2022 for the 2023 model year, promising the most powerful Ford F-150 the world has ever seen.
The Ram brand is also pressured by startups like Rivian, Lordstown Motors, and Nikola. Heck, even Tesla is developing an electric pickup in the guise of the Cybertruck. Slowly but steadily, it’s obvious that e-trucks will enter the American mainstream in the coming years as CAFE standards will continue to get tighter and tighter.
