2024 Ram 1500 EV Teased Again While Being Described as a Revolution

Ram has published yet another teaser of its upcoming pick-up truck, the 1500 EV. It will be revealed at the 2023 CES, but that has been clear for over a month now. This time, the teaser video shows people from the Ram team working on a clay model of the truck, without revealing too much detail. With a bit of attention, we prepared a couple of screen grabs for you.
Yes, you do not have to do anything more than scroll through the photo gallery of this article to take a better look at the images in the teaser video. In our humble opinion, these are the ones worth seeing in the video, but you are free to watch the embedded clip below if you want to listen to the story behind the truck, as told by the people who are designing it.
Ram describes its upcoming model as a revolution, which it will be, at least to them. It should be one in the segment, as well, if the company wants to have a shot against its traditional rivals at Ford and GM, but also against newcomers who want a piece of the pie.
Previously reserved for The Big Three, it is no longer the case for years, as Toyota has offered pick-up trucks on the U.S. market for many years now, and it has faced rivalry from Nissan for almost the whole time.
Even Honda had something to offer in the market, albeit not in the traditional style, while other manufacturers have since popped up and want more than a taste of the pick-up truck segment.
To protect its market share and even grow it to the size of their expectations, the folks at Ram need to go further (see what I did there?) and launch a competitive electric vehicle. It is important to note that the electrified 1500 will be just a part of the electrified Ram portfolio.
We already know that the 2024 Ram 1500 will be launched in 2024, and officials of the brand promised to push past the competition in areas that interest consumers the most, and they mentioned range, payload, charge time, and towing as those areas.
Ram describes its upcoming model as a revolution, which it will be, at least to them. It should be one in the segment, as well, if the company wants to have a shot against its traditional rivals at Ford and GM, but also against newcomers who want a piece of the pie.
Previously reserved for The Big Three, it is no longer the case for years, as Toyota has offered pick-up trucks on the U.S. market for many years now, and it has faced rivalry from Nissan for almost the whole time.
Even Honda had something to offer in the market, albeit not in the traditional style, while other manufacturers have since popped up and want more than a taste of the pick-up truck segment.
To protect its market share and even grow it to the size of their expectations, the folks at Ram need to go further (see what I did there?) and launch a competitive electric vehicle. It is important to note that the electrified 1500 will be just a part of the electrified Ram portfolio.
We already know that the 2024 Ram 1500 will be launched in 2024, and officials of the brand promised to push past the competition in areas that interest consumers the most, and they mentioned range, payload, charge time, and towing as those areas.