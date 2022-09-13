Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Concluding Next Year, Electric Successor Incoming

Introduced in 2011, the A630 developed by VM Motori rolled out in the Jeep Grand Cherokee with 238 horsepower and 406 pound-foot (550 Nm) of torque on deck. The L630 followed suit in 2014, and the final iteration of this V6 turbo diesel was introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year.
Priced at $4,995 over the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 of the Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter engine currently makes 260 horsepower and 480 pound-foot (650 Nm). Shared with the Jeep Wrangler utility vehicle and Gladiator mid-size pickup, applications in which it produces 442 pound-foot (600 Nm), the V6 engine will be discontinued from the Ram 1500 lineup in January 2023.
“EcoDiesel has delighted consumers with the highest half-ton diesel torque rating and towing capability while being the first to exceed 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of range,” declared Mike Koval Jr., the big kahuna at Ram. “As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the pickup truck they love.”
Offering a final opportunity is one thing, but placing an order and waiting for delivery amid the worst chip shortage in history is another thing. Ram says that its battery-electric workhorse is coming in 2024, and a full portfolio of electrified solutions in major segments are coming by 2025.
All segments will boast electrified options by 2030 according to Fiat Chrysler’s truck brand. Turning our attention back to the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, this lump is exclusively available in crew cab 4x4 pickups optioned in the Tradesman, Big Horn (Lone Star in Texas), Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited trim levels. The force-fed mill is exclusively connected to the 8HP75, with 75 referring to 750 Nm (553 pound-foot) of input torque.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ram 1500 averages 26 miles per gallon (9.0 liters per 100 kilometers) with the EcoDiesel.
