TFL Details the Cheapest New 4x4 Half-Ton Pickup Truck in the U.S.

Ford has the Ranger, GM offers two mid-size pickups, Nissan has the Frontier, Jeep offers the Gladiator, and the Toyota Tacoma still is the best-selling truck in the segment. Ram hasn’t resurrected the Dakota yet 'cause the 1500 Classic serves as an alternative to the mid-size roster.
$30,235 sans destination charge versus $37,090 for the 1500 is tremendously good value. The mid-size Tacoma retails at $27,250 for the 2023 model year. The question is, what are you getting for your money?
Tommy and Roman Mica from The Fast Lane are much obliged to answer that question with their latest purchase, a 2022 model year Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Regular Cab optioned with four-wheel drive. Their workhorse also features the $695 Customer Preferred Package 29B that includes a bright grille, bright bumpers, and 17-inch aluminum wheels.
The window sticker also lists $480 for the Trailer-Tow Group, $735 for the Power and Remote Entry Group, and $825 for the Popular Equipment Group that adds carpet floor covering and SiriusXM with a six-month subscription. Total price? Including destination, that'd be $41,725.
The dealership that sold this pickup to Tommy and Roman gave them $2,500 off the sticker’s total. Subtract $1,800 worth of incentives, and the final price is $37,425. Tommy and Roman explain that lots of similar trucks are listed for similar prices, but the boys got through a lot of bait-and-switch salespeople before getting ahold of this particular example.
Having taken delivery of their new pickup, the boys intended to drive it 12 hours all the way back to TFL HQ in Colorado. The next video featuring their single-cabbed Ram will be about fuel economy, which should be alright considering that the combined rating is 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km).
This pickup is equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which cranks out 305 horsepower and 269 pound-foot (365 Nm) of torque. Manufactured in Mexico rather than the U.S. of A., this pickup features a gross vehicle weight rating of 6,300 lbs (2,858 kgs) as per the weight spec sticker.
Tommy and Roman Mica from The Fast Lane are much obliged to answer that question with their latest purchase, a 2022 model year Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Regular Cab optioned with four-wheel drive. Their workhorse also features the $695 Customer Preferred Package 29B that includes a bright grille, bright bumpers, and 17-inch aluminum wheels.
The window sticker also lists $480 for the Trailer-Tow Group, $735 for the Power and Remote Entry Group, and $825 for the Popular Equipment Group that adds carpet floor covering and SiriusXM with a six-month subscription. Total price? Including destination, that'd be $41,725.
The dealership that sold this pickup to Tommy and Roman gave them $2,500 off the sticker’s total. Subtract $1,800 worth of incentives, and the final price is $37,425. Tommy and Roman explain that lots of similar trucks are listed for similar prices, but the boys got through a lot of bait-and-switch salespeople before getting ahold of this particular example.
Having taken delivery of their new pickup, the boys intended to drive it 12 hours all the way back to TFL HQ in Colorado. The next video featuring their single-cabbed Ram will be about fuel economy, which should be alright considering that the combined rating is 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km).
This pickup is equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which cranks out 305 horsepower and 269 pound-foot (365 Nm) of torque. Manufactured in Mexico rather than the U.S. of A., this pickup features a gross vehicle weight rating of 6,300 lbs (2,858 kgs) as per the weight spec sticker.